The red carpet at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York was buzzing on Friday, June 6, as tons of people gathered for the world premiere of Wizkid’s new documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos. But no moment made the flashbulbs pop harder than when the Nigerian superstar arrived holding his newborn daughter, his first public appearance as a girl dad.

The documentary, directed by Karam Gill, follows the Grammy-winner from Lagos to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he made history in July 2023 as the first African artist to headline the venue. The film is raw, emotional, and deeply human, pulling back the curtain on the immense pressure Wizkid faced leading up to the show while dealing with his mother’s declining health. She passed away the following month.

The behind-the-scenes footage reveals the full scope of what was on the line. “We had a camera on me, like, just 24 hours traveling with me everywhere,” Wizkid said during the Q&A after the screening. “In the middle of everything, I was like, I would be cheating the fans if I don't really let them see the true me, like, my real life.”

Before stepping on stage in front of over 60,000 fans, Wizkid was carrying more than just the weight of a sold-out stadium; He was dealing with so much pressure, making sure the show was perfect and quietly navigating the emotional toll of his mother going through cancer treatment. Though the documentary doesn’t show it, he shared during the Q&A that he visited his mother in the hospital after the London show.

“When I saw it at the end, I didn’t even know we had a camera on me on the day of the show,” he said. “That was a very emotional thing for me. When we left, my girl was crying and I was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?...’ But I think those moments are very important, you know, because we are all human beings, man. Like, for real, for real, that’s the real spirit of life.”

Gill also weaves in the story of a Nigerian fan who fought to get travel documents approved to attend the history-making concert. “I really was surprised, I'm not gonna lie,” Wizkid said of the fan’s story being told in the documentary. “That really felt… That made me feel something, you know. When we shot this documentary, I was going through a lot, as you guys all saw. So, me watching and seeing that really meant a lot to me because I appreciate every single [piece of] love that I get from everybody.”

As the post-screening conversation continued, Wizkid remained humble when asked about his legacy. “It’s kinda hard because, when you still approach life as a learner every time, it’s hard to really see yourself like that,” he said. “I don’t go to bed every night with that in my head… but I’m just very thankful.”

The doc also touches on the broader narrative around the Afrobeats genre and the legacy of African music. Wizkid didn’t sugarcoat his vision: “I hope [that] every artist from Africa gets to tell their story like this. I’m not the only one from that hustle… Everyone deserves the chance to tell their story.”

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos isn’t just a music documentary — it’s a love letter to home, a moment of vulnerability, and a celebration of what it means to be African on a global stage.