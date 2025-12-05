Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images and Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid attends the "Wizkid: Long Live Lagos" Premiere for the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 06, 2025 in New York City. Asake attends 2025 GQ Men of the Year on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Wizkid and Asake revealed their joint project, REAL, during an Apple Music Radio takeover.

DJ Tunez previewed a new track, “Jogodo,” expected to appear on the upcoming release.

Their previous collaborations, including “MMS” and “Bad Girl,” have built anticipation for this December drop.

Wizkid and Asake aren’t letting the year wrap without one more cultural shake-up. During their Apple Music Radio takeover, the pair surprised listeners by announcing a full collaboration project on the way — a move that instantly sent Afrobeats fans into a frenzy. Seated beside Asake, Wizkid kept the moment simple and direct: “Special announcement, 2025 Mr. Money [and] Big Wiz project. It’s called REAL, and it drops this December. For the people,” he said, with Asake nodding along.

Adding more fuel to the excitement, DJ Tunez — Wizkid’s official DJ — hopped on X to preview “Jogodo,” a track expected to land on the project. In the snippet, you can hear Asake leaning into his signature cadence, weaving Yoruba lyrics with effortless precision.

For fans who have watched their chemistry grow, REAL feels like a natural next step. Wizkid and Asake previously connected on “MMS,” a standout from Asake’s 2024 album, Lungu Boy — a record that later earned a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance. They reunited again for “Bad Girl” on Wizkid’s album Morayo, and most recently teamed up with Sarz and Skillibeng on “Getting Paid” from the producer’s album Protect Sarz At All Costs.

They’ve also shared major stages. Last month, Wizkid was a surprise guest at Asake’s sold-out Red Bull Symphonic concert at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, where the “Sungba” hitmaker performed with a 33-piece orchestra and brought out heavy hitters like Central Cee, Gunna, Fridayy, and more.

Mr. Money and Big Wiz are clearly closing the year with purpose.

New trailer for Long Live Lagos examines Wizkid’s story and global reach

This announcement arrives as Wizkid gears up for the release of his HBO Original documentary Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, debuting Dec. 11. The film traces his rise, cultural impact, and mission to reshape how Africa is viewed globally — a story REVOLT previously reported from the Tribeca Festival premiere. The trailer features voices like Sunday Are and Femi Kuti, with Wizkid himself grounding the purpose of his legacy: “It’s very important to us to educate the world about our culture,” the “Essence” singer says in the trailer.