Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Asake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When discussing epic runs in music history, Asake is a top contender.

Without support from his former label, the Nigerian star began shooting his shot to work with rapper Olamide in 2020. Two years later, the influential artist signed Asake to his YBNL Nation record label. After his breakout single, “Omo Ope,” the Lagos-born artist dropped “Sungba.” The Burna Boy-assisted anthem quickly propelled him to Afrobeats powerhouse stardom.

With a consecutive string of hits, 2022 easily became Asake’s year. The “Active” singer’s Mr. Money With The Vibe became the highest-charting Nigerian debut album on the Billboard 200 chart, as REVOLT previously reported. Shortly after, he released his sophomore album, Work Of Art, which saw sold-out iconic venues — including O2 Arena and Barclays Center — on its accompanying tour.

While the award-winning artist has grown his fan base through his electric performances, he is also known for pouring the same vigor into his music videos. Reminiscent of eccentric moments from the likes of Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes, Asake’s visuals are the definition of high energy, yet maintain a compelling nature. What’s more, he also plays a role in directing and creating storylines behind the camera.

Let’s get into some of Asake’s best music videos below.

1. Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

Following the release of the “Sungba (Remix)” music video, Asake and TG Omori teamed up to create magic for the “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” visual. The video features the singer-songwriter riding a motorbike in the streets of Nigeria in its opening shot and matches the track’s high energy throughout. Just over two minutes and 30 seconds, it is jam packed with multiple settings, including a scene that ties into the prayers in the song — “Oluwa shower me your blessings times two”. Another memorable scene is when Asake is high up in the air on top of a big clock.

2. Basquiat

From Work Of Art, “Basquiat” inspired visuals that are more than fitting. Based on its title, the music video highlights multiple forms of art such as women painting in a studio while Asake acts as their muse. The standout scene sees the hitmaker throw paint around on an empty canvas and end up painting his own face.

Most of the time, an Asake music video will include some element of pleasure. In this specific case, he is shown on a yacht with five ladies to accompany him, before the scene transitions to him riding around in a luxury sports car.

3. Active

Similarly to the experimental nature of his Lungu Boy album, the accompanying clip for “Active” fully taps into Asake’s more exploratory side. Riding horses, dancing with a marching band and flying on a private jet are just a few of the varying activities shown in the visual. It also includes his passion for skateboarding. Directed by Joshua Valle, Edgar Esteves and Nikita Vilchinski, the Travis Scott-assisted track is one of Asake’s most eccentric music videos to date. In an Instagram post, the production team went into detail of all the different shots and effects that brought it to life.

4. Wave

This is Asake’s first music video without his colorful locs, and the rest of the new Lungu Boy era saw him rocking a low cut. Directed by Edgar Esteves and the global star himself, the music video for “Wave” was filmed in Lagos. Asake brought Central Cee along with him for the ride — literally. In one scene, the British rapper is shown riding with passengers in a yellow bus.

5. Lonely At The Top

For the fan-favorite "Lonley At The Top,” Esteves and Asake come together to bring the song's message to life in its music video. In the first scene, the musician ponders the idea of experiencing loneliness while having money, fame and success.

“Isn’t it crazy how you can have all the success in the world and still feel alone?” he asks his virtual assistant device in the visual.

In response, it tells him he’s not alone in feeling that way, but that success should be celebrated. So, it schedules him a party. However, although he’s surrounded by people, it’s clear that partying doesn’t help in filling the void in his life. In the end, he leaves the party to be alone on the top of a mansion.

6. Terminator

The fashion choices and vivid colors in the “Terminator” visual truly catch the eye. Another one of its main draws is an appearance by popular model Bria Myles who portrays Asake’s leading lady. The music video also features moments when he is in a fighting match surrounded by dozens of rowdy onlookers. In one of the concluding scenes, the “Terminator” music video becomes another instance of an Asake visual that includes religious undertones. The close-up shot sees the singer in front of a table with an open Bible and a statue of Mary, Jesus’ mother.

7. Sungba

What’s better than one Asake? Many. Dressed in white tees, black pants, black bandanas around their necks, and sporting orange hair, his “twins” appear in the accompanying video for “Sungba.” As “Mr. Money with the vibe right now” repeats in the bridge and outro, Asake and his crew certainly bring the vibe from start to finish.

8. Sungba (Remix)

For the “Sungba (Remix)” visual, Asake’s “twins” make their grand return. However, this time, Burna Boy makes an appearance to hit his popular verse and signature dance moves. The two Afrobeats big names went “aura for aura,” matching each other’s energy both on the hit and in the TG Omori-directed visuals. Its release was the catalyst for “Sungba (Remix)” becoming one of the biggest Afrobeats songs to come out of 2022 overall.

9. Amapiano

Asake and Olamide are a dynamic duo both in the studio and in front of the camera. For their Grammy-nominated track, the two unite to do what they do best — bring high energy. Along with the pair’s on-screen chemistry, the music video for “Amapiano” stays true to its lyrics, particularly, “Heavily, we are getting lit.” In one of the more memorable scenes, fires blaze behind Asake and dancers are dressed in all-black outfits. Alluding to the South African genre Amapiano, translating to “the pianos,” the ending scene shows Asake smoking while sitting on piano keys.

10. Remember

The opening of the “Remember” visual sees Asake in a theater as an orchestra conductor. Filmed in Paris, the musician and his love interest go from being happy and enjoying one another in the city of love to being distant and bickering. The switch up leads to him being in distress and asking her if she remembers their good times; however, it isn’t confirmed in the ending of the video whether the two reconcile.

11. Omo Ope

Kicking off with a cameo by Poco Lee, the overall theme of the “Omo Ope” video was “We outside.” In celebration, Asake, Olamide and their friends are shown turning up in a club with hookah and endless bottles of Ace of Spades champagne. The visual ends like it starts — a small choir in yellow robes around Asake, singing the ending lyrics that connect to his gratitude for his blessings.