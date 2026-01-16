Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Stringer via Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 09, 2025 in New York City. Asake attends the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Monnaie on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Jogodo” is the lead single from Wizkid and Asake’s upcoming EP, REAL, Vol. 1.

The four-track project arrives Jan. 23 and includes “Turbulence,” “Jogodo,” “Iskolodo,” and “Alaye.”

Magicsticks produced “Jogodo” and confirmed his role via a tweet ahead of the EP’s release.

Spotify Africa and fans are already reacting to the single, with “Jogodo” reaching No. 1 in Nigeria.

Wizkid and Asake are kicking off the rollout for their joint project. On Thursday (Jan. 15), the Afrobeats heavyweights released “Jogodo,” the first single off their upcoming joint EP, REAL, Vol. 1. And instead of leaving fans guessing, they came with the whole package: a release date, official cover art, and a complete track list that’s already fueling anticipation on the internet.

Wizkid confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing the EP’s cover art and writing, “Wizkid & Asake REAL, VOL 1 - EP OUT JAN. 23rd! Track list: 1. ‘Turbulence’ 2. ‘Jogodo’ 3. ‘Iskolodo’ 4. ‘Alaye.’” The “Essence” hitmaker concluded with, “‘JOGODO’ is out now!”

The EP is only four tracks long, but it still feels like something much bigger. Produced by Magicsticks, “Jogodo” sets the tone with a sleek, melodic bounce, and the producer made sure everyone knew he was behind the boards. “REAL VOL. 1 BY WIZKID AND ASAKE, OUT NEXT WEEK. BUT FOR NOW, NO BE FOR HERE YOU GO ‘JOGODO.’ PRODUCED BY ME!” Magicsticks tweeted.

Fans on X instantly started treating the single like a victory lap. “Whenever Wizkid [and] Asake link up, they always create magic. The duo we never saw coming. ‘Jogodo’ is a sweet vibe,” @iam_ayodamola10 wrote. @TheDamiForeign didn’t hold back either, posting, “Wizkid just dropped the hardest verse of 2026! ‘Jogodo’ szn!” Even Spotify Africa jumped in with a stamp of approval: “When greatness links up, this is what it sounds like.”

Others kept it simple and loud. “Wizkid steady making hits, man… The frequency is getting outrageous. Smash,” @OneMotolani tweeted, while @femi__d added, “Wizkid and Asake cooked.” And for fans in Nigeria, the excitement feels even bigger. “Asake and Wizkid are literally the best musicians in the country… No one can make music better than [these] [two]. Feels unreal,” @asquareeeeee wrote, clearly talking about Nigeria’s current music landscape. The hype is backed by numbers, too, with “Jogodo” hitting No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Songs chart.

The REAL, Vol. 1 rollout is also a major update from their original plan. Back in December, the pair announced the EP during an Apple Music Radio takeover, teasing fans with the title and early excitement around “Jogodo.” Their collaborative run has only made the demand louder, thanks to past link-ups like “MMS” and “Bad Girl,” plus their recent connection with Sarz and Skillibeng on “Getting Paid.”

Wizkid and Asake showcase their bond in Instagram’s “Close Friends Only”

Outside the music, Wizkid and Asake also gave fans a deeper look at their bond through Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” interview. In the episode, they discussed finding their own sound, staying authentic, and their admiration for one another, with Wizkid telling Asake, “Your sound is special, man. There’s nobody that sounds like Asake. That right there is gold, nobody can take that from you.” Asake also showed love, saying, “Nobody will ever be Wiz… He’s so authentic... You are too great.”

With “Jogodo” setting the pace, REAL, Vol. 1 is already shaping up to be one of January’s biggest Afrobeats drops. Listen to the single below.