Key Takeaways

Karen Lojore, 20, died in a crowd crush outside Asake’s Nairobi concert on Dec. 20.

Asake issued a public statement expressing grief and calling for accountability.

The incident has renewed public concern over crowd control and safety at concerts.

Asake is mourning the loss of a fan who died following a crowd crush at a recent concert, calling the tragedy heartbreaking and urging accountability from those involved.

The incident occurred Saturday (Dec. 20) at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, where a 20-year-old woman, identified as Karen Lojore, died amid heavy congestion near an entrance gate. According to the BBC, fans were stuck in long queues as heavy rain worsened delays, creating dangerous crowd conditions outside the venue.

On Monday (Dec. 22), Asake shared a statement on his Instagram Story expressing grief and frustration over the fatal incident. “I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec. 20 in Nairobi,” the Afrobeats star began. “My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable. Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God Bless Kenya.”

Kenya’s National Police Service described the situation as a brief stampede that turned fatal. A spokesperson told BBC that while the crowd eventually calmed and the show continued, “an unfortunate case of a 20-year-old woman who was pressed to death near the entry point was recorded.”

Concert promoter Tukutane Entertainment also released a statement confirming the death and said it is cooperating with authorities. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a tragic incident occurred during our Dec. 20 concert, resulting in the loss of life,” the company began. “The safety and well-being of everyone who attends our events is something we take very seriously. We are cooperating fully with emergency services and the appropriate authorities as they work to understand what happened. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident. We are committed to approaching this situation with care, transparency, and accountability, and will share additional information as appropriate and in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

Family members of Lojore have publicly called for justice, with fans on social media questioning how crowd control was handled at the stadium. This tragedy echoes a previous crowd surge tied to Asake’s 2022 London show at Brixton Academy, where two people died. At the time, he spoke openly about his grief and the overwhelming nature of crowd management during his rapid rise.

What to know about Asake amid his rapid rise in Afrobeats

Known for blending Yoruba melodies with contemporary Afrobeats and amapiano influences, Asake has become one of Nigeria’s most visible music exports. His rise has coincided with Afrobeats’ growing global presence, placing him on major festival stages and international tours with a rapidly growing fan base.

The 30-year-old singer is currently preparing the release of a collaborative project with Wizkid, REAL (Vol. 1), which the pair announced earlier this month during an Apple Music Radio takeover.