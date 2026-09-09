Image Image Credit Chloe Kern / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jaden Michael, Richard T. Jones, Charles L. Smith, Sharon Leal, Everett Osborne, Derrick A. King, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Armani Greer, Tasha Smith, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Da'Vinchi, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sydney Winbush attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Los Angeles special screening for Why Did I Get Married Again? took place at Harmony Gold Preview House on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

The roundup focuses on cast and celebrity guest arrivals and their red carpet fashion.

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again? marks the third installment in the franchise, following 2010's Why Did I Get Married Too?

As if we weren’t already excited enough for Why Did I Get Married Again?, the cast and a handful of celebrity guests gave us even more reason to tune in at the Los Angeles screening on Tuesday (Sept. 8) night.

There was plenty to take in on the red carpet, especially with the main cast reuniting more than 15 years after the previous installment brought everyone together in New York. This time around, Tyler Perry, Michael Jai White, Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Richard T. Jones, and more gathered at Los Angeles’ Harmony Gold Preview House for the occasion.

The night also marked the first time we’d seen several of the franchise’s newcomers together off-screen, perhaps most notably Taraji P. Henson, along with Da’Vinchi, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Jaden Michael, just to name a few. Not to mention, our “Love Island USA” Season 8 favorites Kuman “KC” Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis wound up being two of the evening’s biggest surprises.

Image Image Credit Chloe Kern / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angi Bones, Dan Lin, Richard T. Jones, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Sharon Leal, Everett Osborne, Derrick A. King, Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Armani Greer, Tasha Smith, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Da'Vinchi, Michael Jai White, Sydney Winbush, Lamman Rucker, LaTanya Newt, Tony L. Strickland and guests attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith, and more women wore to the ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ screening

The ladies didn’t disappoint on the red carpet, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Eva Marcille and Crystle Stewart took on the sheer trend with two absolutely gorgeous gowns, while Smith showed a little skin with cutouts along the sides of her black dress. Henson, on the other hand, wore a black-and-white Rick Owens number.

Continue scrolling to see what Leal, Kenya Moore, Gillian White, and more wore to the event.

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tasha Smith attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taraji P. Henson attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Chloe Kern / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Crystle Stewart attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sharon Leal attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tierra "Titi" Davis attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Laya DeLeon Hayes attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sydney Winbush attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kenya Moore attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Tyler Perry, Michael Jai White, and more suited up for the Los Angeles screening

Holding it down for the men, Perry arrived in an Amiri suit, while Jai White went with a black blazer and matching trousers complemented by a brooch and bow tie. Most of the other guys didn’t stray too far from that memo, with Derrick A. King putting his own spin on the formula by going shirtless underneath his suit, Michael trading traditional Oxfords for boots, and Terrell Carter stepping out in an all-leather look.

Da’Vinchi, meanwhile, dressed almost entirely in neutrals, down to his brown slacks and button-up shirt. A few others worked a little more color into their looks. For example, Lamman Rucker and Charles Malik Whitfield wore white trousers with pink and navy blazers, respectively. Scroll through the photos below.

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jai White attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Chloe Kern / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Richard T. Jones attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Da'Vinchi attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt KC attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lamman Rucker attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jaden Michael attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Derrick A. King attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at Harmony Gold Preview House on September 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top