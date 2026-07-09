Image Image Credit Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images, JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, and John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry attends Joe's College Road Trip ATL special screening at Regal Atlanta Station on February 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Jai White attends the Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California, and Tasha Smith attends Netflix's "Survival Of The Thickest" season 2 premiere at DGA Theater on March 26, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Netflix released the first teaser for Why Did I Get Married Again?, set to premiere Sept. 9.

Jill Scott, Michael Jai White, Tasha Smith, and other original cast members return for the third installment.

The sequel centers on a wedding in Italy, prompting the longtime couples to reflect on how their marriages have evolved.

The first teaser for Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? is finally here. On Thursday (July 9) morning, Netflix gave fans a promising look at what to expect from the upcoming comedy-drama, slated to arrive on the streaming platform on Sept. 9.

The nearly two-minute video opens in Lake Como, Italy, where the gang is seen toasting wine glasses as two children from the franchise’s main friend group praise them for being the “best examples kids could ever have.” Richard T. Jones’ Mike then wittingly remarks, “Who are they talking about?” before Perry’s Terry responds, “Will you shut the hell up?”

For the third installment in the franchise, which first debuted in 2007 with Why Did I Get Married?, Jill Scott, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Tasha Smith, and Sharon Leal will all reprise their roles. Meanwhile, Da’Vinchi, Armani Greer, and Derrick A. King appear as the couples’ now-grown children, with Taraji P. Henson also playing Roselyn, whose son is the groom at the wedding that brings everyone to Italy.

Judging by the promo clip, viewers can expect plenty of laughs. At one point, Angela (played by Smith) says that Mike looks “so stupid” for bringing a younger woman to the wedding. About a minute in, one of the younger couples also seemingly gets walked in on while hooking up, followed by a few fight scenes involving Terry and Marcus. While we’ll obviously have to wait for the full context, enjoy the teaser below in the meantime.

What else we know about ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ so far

According to the official synopsis, “The couples reunite in celebration as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares to tie the knot herself. After being apart for quite some time, the two quickly learn that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question: Why did they get married … again?”

Speaking with People last week, Perry said that, of everything going on in the film, he’s “most excited” for viewers to see how all the characters have matured, along with how their love got them through “really hard times.” He told the publication, “It’s a wonderful reminder of how people grow, change, mature, and settle into what marriage is and not what we think it is when we’re young.”

Ahead of Why Did I Get Married Again? coming out on Netflix in September, the streamer added Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married Too? to its already extensive library on July 3.