Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler Perry is banding the cast of Why Did I Get Married? together again. The mogul surprisingly responded to fans’ impassioned demands that he revisit the storylines of the couples he introduced to moviegoers in 2007 amid a series of viral posts from some of the film’s stars.

On Sunday (Oct. 20), Perry shared a photo of his computer screen displaying what appeared to be the first page of a script for Why Did I Get Married Again? The director delivered a second chapter of the characters’ lives in 2010 for Why Did I Get Married Too? The cast of actors includes Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Perry, Richard T. Jones, Malik Yoba and Michael Jai White.

A fan commenting on the post wrote, “Now look what the people have done!!!!!” While another person warned, “Don’t play with us Tyler.” A humorous frenzy spun into a weekend of reactions when Jones, who portrayed the hated character Mike, set things off on social media on Oct. 18.

He posted a video of himself seated on a plane, shaking his head in disbelief as he covered his mouth. The post’s text overlay read, “POV: I had to make Shelia drive again.” He knew the joke would get a rise out of followers who clocked that he was making light of the fact that Mike left his wife Sheila, who was portrayed by Scott, to drive to their friends’ snowy couple’s retreat alone.

Soon after, the “Golden” singer was in full character with a response to her onscreen husband. From there, Smith, White and Leal each tapped into their respective roles to fire off their own reactions to the debacle playing out online.

Noticeably absent from the entertaining shenanigans are Jackson, who has been on the road for her “Together Again” tour while mourning the recent passing of her brother Tito Jackson, and Yoba, whose character Gavin died in the second film. The theatrical releases combined grossed more than $115 million.

Perry is fresh off the heels of the success of Divorce in the Black, a relationship drama-thriller that starred Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict. On Oct. 24 part one of his new Netflix series “Beauty in Black” will debut, followed by the World War II period piece The Six Triple Eight dropping on the streamer ahead of Christmas on Dec. 20.