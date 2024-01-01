Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tito Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Sept. 16), Tito Jackson's sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson, confirmed that their legendary dad passed away. "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us," read a joint statement on Instagram. "We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

The message continued, "Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito,' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'love one another.' We love you, Pops."

"Entertainment Tonight" first reported the news on Sunday (Sept. 15). According to "longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager" Steve Manning, Tito was driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma before his transition. While there's no official cause of death at the time of this article, Manning told the publication that a heart attack was likely what took place.

Tito – whose full name was Toriano Adaryll Jackson – was an original member of The Jackson 5, a band of brothers (including the late Michael) who later renamed themselves The Jacksons. Said band gained international fame as part of Motown Records, where they became the first group to score four consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. After going solo, Tito released Tito Time, an album that boasted collaborations with Big Daddy Kane, Betty Wright, and his sons, who make music together as 3T. He received multiple Grammy nominations throughout his career and, along with his brothers, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.