Image Image Credit Kim Nunneley / Peacock via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tierra Davis, Kuman Dameon "KC" Chandler Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

KC and Titi continue sharing glimpses of their relationship online following the "Love Island USA" Season 8 finale.

The couple posted back-to-back date night videos, including pottery, dinner, and car karaoke clips.

REVOLT recently reported on KC and Titi opening up about the online backlash they faced after the show.

Kuman “KC” Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis are giving fans another look at their relationship outside the “Love Island USA” villa — and if social media is any indication, the love for the couple is only getting stronger.

Over the weekend (Aug. 1-2), the couple shared several videos from back-to-back date nights, offering a glimpse into the quieter moments they've been enjoying together since leaving the Peacock reality series. From getting creative at a pottery studio to singing their favorite songs during a drive, the pair looked completely at ease. KC posted a video of the two making pottery, simply captioning it, "At peace." In another clip from what appeared to be a dinner date, he shared a video of Titi with the caption, "My view btw @Tierra Davis."

Titi also documented the weekend on TikTok. One clip showed the pair together in the car, captioned, "About last night @kc.thagreat74." She later posted a karaoke moment of the two singing Jodeci's classic hit "Freek'n You," writing, "When u and ur man [have] the same taste in music."

The latest posts continue a steady stream of content from the couple, affectionately dubbed "Kierra" by fans online. Their relationship has continued to blossom since becoming exclusive on “Love Island USA” Season 8. After meeting during Casa Amor, the Fresno native officially asked the beauty to be his girlfriend during a romantic scavenger hunt in the villa. Last month, they marked a new chapter with their first post-villa photoshoot in Los Angeles, sharing the images alongside the caption, "Still We Rise."

KC and Titi open up about protecting their mental health after “Love Island USA”

In a previous REVOLT story, the couple spoke candidly about the hate they received online and how they helped each other through it after the show ended. "It got to a point where I'll be sad, and you'll be bringing me up, and then you be sad, and I'm bringing you up," KC said on their podcast. "That's one thing I'm so happy about: We've never both just been down... I know when you're down, I got to be strong for you and vice versa."

Titi echoed the sentiment, explaining, "We both can't be sad." She also admitted that one of the hardest parts of the experience was seeing criticism from other Black women: "To see so many Black women — women who look just like me and my aunties, my sister, my mom — to see Black women pick up their phone and to talk about how much they hate Titi, another Black woman who they don't know."

It's very clear the two are making the most of this chapter by prioritizing quality time. Check out more of the reality TV couple's sweetest moments together below.