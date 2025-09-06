Image Image Credit Frederic J. Brown/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Defaced sign amid protests Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As ABC News reported on Sunday (June 8), Los Angeles is in a state of turmoil following federal immigration raids that have triggered widespread protests and a polarizing response from national and state leaders. Over the weekend, demonstrators clashed with law enforcement across downtown L.A., blocking freeways, confronting officers and more as President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard into the city.

What began as a protest against recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids quickly escalated into a citywide confrontation. As explained by ABC News, at least 300 National Guard troops were deployed by the Trump administration, with 500 Marines on standby. Protesters — some carrying flags and others reportedly lighting fires in the streets — flooded the 101 Freeway and clashed with LAPD near the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Authorities reported the use of fireworks, Molotov cocktails and other dangerous projectiles. “Our officers are really under attack,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, confirming nearly 60 arrests were made in response to the situation. The LAPD declared a “Tactical Alert” and labeled the area an “unlawful assembly,” and there are rumors that a curfew could be put in place.

Adding to the tension, images of a Waymo self-driving car engulfed in flames circulated widely, as did footage of protesters shrouded in smoke. McDonnell called the situation “disgusting” and “violent.”

Newsom, Bass and Harris denounce Trump’s federal escalation

On Monday (June 9), California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will take the extraordinary step of suing the Trump administration. “This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,” Newsom said on X. “He’s hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control,” he continued. Newsom met with the LAPD and emergency officials on Sunday night, committing to “keep the peace — not play into Trump’s political games.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass echoed that frustration, saying her attempts to discourage the deployment were ignored. “Deploying federalized troops is a dangerous escalation... There’s clearly no plan, and there is clearly no policy,” she said. Bass warned that peaceful protest was being drowned out by chaos and political opportunism.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also chimed in, calling the Trump administration’s actions a “cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.”

Trump defends use of force, calls protesters “insurrectionists”

President Trump stood firm behind the deployment, claiming it’s necessary to stop what he calls a “rebellion.” In posts on Truth Social, he referred to demonstrators as “paid insurrectionists” and accused California leaders of obstructing law and order. He even floated the possibility of sending active-duty Marines into L.A., saying, “The bar is what I think it is.”

In response to LAPD Chief McDonnell’s public comments on rising aggression among demonstrators, Trump urged him to call in reinforcements immediately. “Don’t let these thugs get away with this,” he wrote, adding, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

White House allies backed his stance. House Speaker Mike Johnson told ABC News that Trump’s actions showed “real leadership,” while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Marines are on high alert. A memo from the Trump administration described the protests as a “form of rebellion.”

On-the-ground fallout: Arrests, closures and a divided nation

As of Monday, several streets and freeways remain closed, and the 101 Freeway remains shut down indefinitely. Protest-related arrests are mounting, with the FBI announcing charges against several individuals, including one man accused of injuring a federal officer by throwing rocks during demonstrations in Paramount, CA. The FBI has issued a $50,000 reward for information.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that at least 35 Mexican citizens were among those detained in ICE raids, defending them as “good men and women” seeking a better life.

The protests come on the heels of natural disasters and rising political tensions across the country. Democratic governors released a joint statement calling the National Guard deployment an “alarming abuse of power” and urging respect for state authority.

As the standoff between state and federal forces intensifies, so does the uncertainty around how far this conflict will go — and who will bear the cost of its consequences.