Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum appeared to publicly challenge President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that they reached an agreement to halt migration to the U.S. border. The apparent clarification took place following a Wednesday (Nov. 27) phone call between the two leaders.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our southern border,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!”

In response, Sheinbaum hopped on Twitter with a message of her own. “In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border,” she explained. “We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

Despite the discrepancy, Sheinbaum described her call with the American politician as “excellent” in a separate tweet. “We also discussed strengthening collaboration on security issues within the framework of our sovereignty and the campaign we are carrying out in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl,” she added.

As REVOLT previously reported, Trump declared that he would tax border countries the moment he takes office. “On Jan. 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States and its ridiculous open borders,” he announced before promising even more for China. “We will be charging China an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America.” All countries have since responded, with Sheinbaum promising tariffs on the United States in return.