Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 827 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tierra Davis, Kuman Dameon "KC" Chandler Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kuman “KC” Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis started their own podcast and addressed backlash, racist comments, and false narratives from some viewers and critics following their "Love Island USA" Season 8 exit.

They described taking turns being strong for one another as they processed negative comments after leaving the villa.

Titi said seeing criticism from Black women was difficult, while KC recalled moments inside the villa that felt “very hostile.”

“Love Island USA” stars Kuman “KC” Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis are opening up at length for the first time since Season 8 ended. Instead of joining the press circuit like their fellow OGs and bombshells — including winners Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum — the couple launched their own podcast and spoke about the “racist comments” and “false narratives” surrounding them.

On Wednesday’s (July 22) premiere episode, KC and Titi opened the 49-minute discussion by sharing how they relied on one another after leaving the villa. “When I first got my phone back, the first thing I seen was all the hate and, you know, it does affect your mental. It affected my mental,” she said. “You know. We’ve been together since we left the villa.”

KC then chimed in, “It got to a point where I’ll be sad, and you’ll be bringing me up, and then you be sad, and I’m bringing you up.” He added, “That’s one thing I’m so happy about: We’ve never both just been down... I know when you’re down, I got to be strong for you and vice versa.” Titi later explained that whenever either of them hit a low point, the other had to “pull it together” since, as she put it, “We both can’t be sad.”

Watch the full episode below, then continue scrolling to see KC and Titi’s comments about dealing with racism, plus the moment things became “hostile” in the villa.

KC and Titi address racism and backlash after “Love Island USA” Season 8

Around the 12-minute mark, Titi asked KC how it felt to see “certain celebrities... be on the KC and Titi hate train,” to which he responded, “In the beginning, I was like, ‘Whatever, it is what it is.’” One thing that really “irked” him, however, was watching people he knew join in.

“People talking down on me that I don’t know, like, it is what it is. Cool,” he said. “But when it’s people that you know in real life, and, you know, they’re doing what’s popular... that’s lame, bro. That definitely affected me a lot.”

KC further explained, "I knew there was going to be people that was upset, and rightfully so. I get it, but you know when you [are] Photoshopping me in a dress, when you [are] Photoshopping my girlfriend as a gorilla... that's not [cool]. You're weird."

Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tierra Davis, Kuman Dameon "KC" Chandler Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Titi went on to share that what hurt her most was seeing other Black women tear her down. “To see my own people making memes about me,” she began before getting choked up, leading KC to reassure her that everything was alright. “To see so many Black women — women who look just like me and my aunties, my sister, my mom — to see Black women pick up their phone and to talk about how much they hate Titi, another Black woman who they don’t know.”

She added, “I do believe that it is classism and I do believe that there is racism and microaggressions towards us, towards me, towards you. I don’t feel like we weren’t liked because we were a Black couple… I feel people are so comfortable disrespecting us because we are a Black couple.”

KC recalls when things became “very hostile” inside the “Love Island USA” Season 8 villa

Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 827 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tierra Davis, Kuman Dameon "KC" Chandler Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Midway through their conversation, KC opened up about some of the moments viewers didn’t get to see, including things becoming “very hostile” after the “fire pit stuff,” in what appeared to be a reference to his viral incident with Aniya Harvey. “I kind of got down on myself. Like, my mental health was really bad,” he explained.

“I was going through it, and Titi literally helped me through all of that,” he continued. “It got to the point where I didn’t even want to get up. I’m in the bed, I’m tired, and there was one day I didn’t cook you breakfast just because I was so mentally fluttered.”

As KC and Titi continue sharing their side through their podcast, their "Love Island USA" experience is now being shaped by how they are choosing to respond. For the couple, protecting their mental health and each other remains the priority.