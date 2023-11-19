Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images, Jeff Spicer / Stringer via Getty Images, Jeff Spicer / Stringer via Getty Images, and Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cast Member Imani Wheeler attends the Los Angeles Watch Party for NBCUniversal's "Love Island Games" at The Den On Sunset on November 15, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Tanya Manhenga attends the World Premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on November 09, 2023 in London, England. Uma Jammeh attends the UK Premiere Of "Venom: The Last Dance" at BFI IMAX on October 23, 2024 in London, England. Cindy Miranda attends the Opening Ceremony during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 13, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Love Island” is infamous for casting some of the most beautiful people ever to grace our screens. The Black women, though, are truly on another level. In the U.K. and U.S. franchises of the hit show, many amazing queens have stepped into the villa as part of the original cast or as surprise bombshells. Part one of our list featured fan-favorites like Olandria Carthen and JaNa Craig, and show winners like Justine Ndiba and Serena Page. Now, for part two of this list (again in no particular order), we dive deeper into some of the most beautiful Black women to come through “Love Island USA,” “Love Island UK,” and even “Love Island France.”

1. Ella Thomas

Ella Thomas joined "Love Island UK" Season 10 as an original cast member. The Scottish model coupled up with Tyrique Hyde, and they placed third at the finals together. After leaving the villa, she launched her own collection with PrettyLittleThing. She also worked with the popular U.K. store Boots and Fenty Beauty.

2. Uma Jammeh

Uma Jammeh joined "Love Island UK" Season 11 as a major bombshell. She coupled up with Wil Anderson and chose to leave the villa when he was dumped from the island. Jammeh returned home to many opportunities, including a role as L'Oreal Paris’ Chief Gloss Officer.

3. Cindy Miranda

Black women on "Love Island" have been making history internationally, and we love to see it. Cindy Miranda was the first Black winner of "Love Island France" during its second season. The Parisian flight attendant took home the grand prize with fellow OG islander Edgar Ulrich, a professional kite surfer. Since then, she has gone on to work with many awesome brands like Creme of Nature and L’Oréal Paris.

4. Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning appeared on the sixth season of "Love Island UK.” After leaving the villa, she was invited to appear on “Love Island: All Stars,” but ended up deciding to go home after waiting for two weeks to come in as a bombshell. In a TikTok, she explained what happened, "The more the show went on, the less sense it made for me to go in there and the less I wanted to.” It sounds like she chose to protect her peace — and we have nothing but respect for that!

Image Image Credit Vivien Killilea / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cashay Proudfoot attends White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Cashay Proudfoot appeared on Season 3 of "Love Island USA." According to Entertainment Tonight, the New York native was a fan favorite on the series. After a few recouplings, she left the villa and went on to hop into her influencer bag. Later, she also hopped back into reality TV for “The Challenge

6. Trina Njoroge

Another Season 3 cast member from "Love Island USA" was Trina Njoroge, a Kenyan-American mental health nurse and Face of Kenya winner. After her time in the "Love Island" villa, the reality star appeared in " MTV All Star Shore," a "Jersey Shore" spinoff featuring reality stars from a variety of shows. Outside of reality TV, Trina has worked with brands like Savage X Fenty and REVOLVE.

7. Nkazana "Kaz" Kamwi

Kaz Kamwi joined "Love Island UK" Season 7 as an original cast member and made it all the way to the final. She placed in fourth with her partner, Tyler Cruickshank. After the finale, she opened up about her experience there as a Black woman to Grazia. She wrote, “But what I worry about is the bigger impact of this, and where the real damage can be done. It’s a message that Black women may be seen as undesirable.” She expressed her desire to use her platform to make a difference, “It’s my goal to use my voice in a positive way. If I can bring about change for future contestants or those thinking about a TV career, I’d love to do so.”

8. Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga was a finalist on Season 9 of "Love Island UK." She spent most of her journey with Shaq Muhammad, eventually placing fourth with him. Since then, the influencer has ramped up her career working with brands like Boohoo and Ego Footwear. Plus, she founded her own wig company, Tay Slay Wigs.

9. Imani Ayan Wheeler

Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt "Love Island Games LA Watch Party" -- Pictured: Imani Wheeler at the The Den on Sunset on November 15, 2023. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Imani Wheeler, also known as Imani Ayan, was on the Season 5 cast of “Love Island USA” as a bombshell. The islander was also welcomed back to compete in the "Love Island Games.” In her time since the villa, the California native has used her social media presence to talk about mental health and wellness, as well as skincare and beauty.

10. Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray

Kay Kay Gray was an original cast member of “Love Island USA” Season 5. The Texas native and travel nurse quickly connected with Keenan Anunay and ended up leaving with him when he was dumped. Since then, she has been slaying timelines and booking deals with major brands like Fashion Nova.

11. Whitney Adebayo

The self-proclaimed "baddie and lady," graced our television screens in Season 10 of "Love Island UK." Liked by fans and fellow islanders for being funny and direct, she went on to become the runner-up in the finals with Lochan Nowacki. On her YouTube channel, she started a podcast called “What’s It Giving?” and posted vlogs featuring beauty content and her daily life.

12. Catherine Agbaje

This beauty from Dublin, Ireland, appeared on Season 10 of "Love Island UK" and Season 2 of "Love Island: All-Stars.” The commercial real estate agent made her mark on the villa and easily won over fans. Her popularity carried over into numerous brand deals with travel companies, beauty brands, and clothing lines.