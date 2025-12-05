Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA -- "Aftersun" Episode 735 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe, Ace Green Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The world has an interesting way of bringing people together. Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Greene first crossed paths outside a club in New York, and months later, they reunited on “Love Island USA” Season 7. If that isn’t fate, nothing is.

They gave viewers plenty of adorable moments throughout the season before getting sent home one episode shy of the finale. As many of us already know, Chelley and Ace didn’t leave the villa as an official couple, but she told Teen Vogue that she was “happily in love” a month later. Long distance — Chelley in Florida, Ace out in Los Angeles — was a hurdle at first, but during their trip to St. Lucia in September 2025, he popped the question.

“One thing I’ll say about Ace is when he thinks of something, any idea, anything in the creative way, he executes it right away,” Chelley shared with ESSENCE when asked what she loves most about her partner. Ace called her a “really good cook” and added, “The fact that she pays attention to detail is something I really enjoy about her.”

To celebrate their relationship, REVOLT rounded up 13 of Chelley and Ace’s cutest couple moments. Take a look below.

1. The ‘HIM’ premiere

The Los Angeles premiere of HIM had some special guests in the building, and not just the cast. Chelley and Ace hit the red carpet in all-black.

2. Their airport shenanigans

Who did it better? Ace and Chelley tried to have a quick dance battle at the airport, though she couldn’t keep it going after he burst out laughing. If only the airport were this fun every time.

3. Chelley and Ace’s trip to St. Lucia

A trip to St. Lucia has truly never looked this tempting, especially after seeing how much fun Chelley and Ace had. While on the island, they went to the spa, rode horses, and spent plenty of time in the water. Not to mention, Ace also asked Chelley to be his girlfriend.

4. Their visit to Disneyland with the “Love Island USA” cast

After the “Love Island USA” Season 7 finale, several of our favorite couples from the villa linked up at Disneyland. So, along with Chelley and Ace holding hands through the park and screaming their hearts out on roller coasters, we also got cameos from Olandria Carthen, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and Taylor Williams. What a treat.

“A little magic, a lot of love, and a night we’ll never forget,” Ace wrote in the caption. “Thanks for sharing these moments with us, fam.”

5. Them soaking up the sun on “Love Island USA”

Of course, no roundup of Chelley and Ace’s cutest couple moments feels complete without a photo of them in their swimsuits at the villa. Yellow suits them so well.

6. Their black-and-white photoshoot

Are you really an IG couple if you haven’t done the mandatory black-and-white photoshoot yet? The pair teamed up with celebrity photographer Jacob Webster to capture these adorable photos. We know “couple goals” is kind of played out, but seriously, there’s nothing else to say about Chelley and Ace here.

7. The couple recreating Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” for Halloween

The “Love Island USA” cast showed out for Halloween ’25, Ace and Chelley included. For the first of their many costumes, the couple dressed as Nelly and Kelly Rowland from the “Dilemma” music video. Yes, the song — and the video — were iconic enough that people are still recreating it for spooky season more than two decades later.

8. Chelley's 28th birthday party

Chelley went all out for her 28th birthday (as she should!), which included a luxurious dinner at NYC’s Barlume in partnership with Crown Royale. In a video posted to his Instagram, Ace shared that she was “a little mad” at him for running late, though he had a good reason. “Everybody [is going to] ask me, I already know, ‘Ace, why’d you put the butterflies on the bags?’ Because we finna fly off. That’s why,” he said as the camera showed the gifts and flower bouquet he picked out for her.

Arguably the best moment of the clip — aside from how good they looked — was Ace putting his own spin on The Temptations’ “My Girl” and Chelly singing along to Drake’s “Ratchet Happy Birthday.”

9. Variety’s 2025 Power of Young Hollywood

Just when we thought Ace and Chelley couldn’t top themselves, they prove us wrong. The couple stepped out together at Variety’s 2025 Power of Young Hollywood, and yes, they even blessed us with a cute kiss. And can we talk about how good Chelley looks in red? That dress was truly made for her.

10. Another adorable moment from “Love Island USA” Season 7

Chelley and Ace were booted off the penultimate episode of “Love Island USA” Season 7, and if you ask some viewers, they might even say the couple was robbed. “It was a bittersweet feeling. Going to the finale is great and all, but we already made our connection,” she told Variety. Either way, we still got plenty of adorable moments from the show, including this picture of Chelley as a milkmaid and Ace as a cowboy in chaps.

11. The couple attending the inaugural CÎROC Cup

Chelley and Ace also attended the inaugural CÎROC Cup, a pickleball tournament where celebrities and guests got to face off and enjoy drinks courtesy of the vodka brand. The duo showed up in (mostly) all-white, looking incredible as usual. The touches of black in their outfits couldn’t have looked better.

12. Them zip riding in the Caribbean

As we’ve mentioned before, Chelley and Ace’s love has taken them all over. During their trip to the Caribbean, the two went zip-riding together and still found time to make a TikTok to Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere.” To quote YKNIECE, “Let it ride!”

13. Thanksgiving with Chelley’s family

Ace spent Thanksgiving ’25 with Chelley’s family, and from the looks of it, they had a ball. In this clip, they made a TikTok to Migos’ “Emmitt Smith.” As several commenters pointed out, Chelley’s dad was completely knocked out on the couch behind them.