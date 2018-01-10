Image Image Credit Photo by L. Cohen for WireImage via Getty Images Image Alt Steve Harvey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“The Steve Harvey Show” was more than just a sitcom. It was a six-season sensation that engaged fans from 1996 to 2002.



Focused on the antics that took place at Booker T. Washington High School in Chicago, the series delved into the comedic chaos of a witty teacher and mischievous students.



From secret romances between coworkers to teenagers plotting pranks, the sitcom heavily contributed to the era – so much so that characters Steve Hightower, Cedric Robinson, Regina Grier, and Lovita Jenkins, went on to win awards for their roles.



But, decades since the show wrapped, many may wonder what ever happened to the stars of the show. Keep reading to discover just where their paths took them.

1. Steve Harvey (Steve Hightower)

Steve Harvey's journey to fame has been far from easy.



In his late 30s, the comedian found himself homeless and living in his car. “I used to spend the night in hotel parking lots,” Harvey revealed. Just before giving in, he received a call to appear on The Apollo. With faith and persistence, he eventually ascended to become the host. From that pivotal moment, his career skyrocketed. In 1997, the comic captivated audiences as the charismatic music teacher on “The Steve Harvey Show.” He also made memorable appearances in movies like The Fighting Temptations, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and You Got Served. Decades later, Harvey’s talk show became a hit. It stayed on air for five seasons.



From hosting various iterations of “Family Feud” to presiding over the nationally syndicated "Steve Harvey Morning Show,” and even dabbling in televised justice as “Judge Steve Harvey,” his presence on the airwaves has been profound. Not content with just being seen on screens, Harvey is also an accomplished writer, with bestsellers like “Act Like a Lady,” “Think Like a Man” – which later inspired a movie – and other self-help books like “Straight Talk, No Chaser” and “Jump.”



He also owns L’Evate You, which sells green powders and gummies, and has a clothing line.

2. Cedric The Entertainer (Cedric Robinson)

As another one of the “Original Kings of Comedy,” Cedric The Entertainer’s legacy speaks for itself.



With noteworthy roles in the Barbershop series, Johnson Family Vacation, Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins, The Soul Man, A Haunted House, and countless others, his filmography is nothing short of impressive. Adding to his comedic collection, he also got his own sketch show, “Cedric The Entertainer Presents,” featuring a talented lineup of comedians such as JB Smoove and Ken Jeong.



In 2018, Cedric landed the lead role and a producer credit on the CBS show, “The Neighborhood .” That same year, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star continued his acting journey well into the 2020s, appearing in shows like “Power,” doing voice work in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Woke,” and showing up in movies such as The Plus One.



Jumping into his entrepreneurial bag, Cedric went into business with fellow actor Anthony Anderson. Together, the comics own AC Barbecue, a BBQ lifestyle brand that sells cooking tools, rubs, and sauces.



A devoted family man and philanthropist, the comedian hosts the annual Cedric The Entertainer Golf Classic, raising funds for non-profit organizations, who support youth and their families.

3. Wendy Raquel Robinson (Regina Grier)

Born in Los Angeles, Wendy Robinson has been a powerhouse since earning her Drama degree from Howard University in the late 1980s.



Some of her most notable roles have been playing the no-nonsense principal in “The Steve Harvey Show,” an upbeat receptionist in “Minor Adjustments,” and a stern mother and manager in “The Game ,” which got rebooted in 2021. But Robinson’s credits also extend to iconic Black films such Two Can Play That Game and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, as well as stage productions like Black Woman’s Blues and The Colored Museum. Beyond acting, Robinson had a hand in producing films like Boy Bye and The Family Weekends.



She also co-founded the Amazing Grace Conservatory, a program that offers professional training in acting, voice, dance, spoken word, and more. The Sigma Gamma Rho member remains extremely active on social media, sharing her exuberant personality and hilarious spirit with a vast following.

4. Terri J. Vaughn (Lovita Jenkins)

Hailing from San Francisco, California, Terri J. Vaughn has played a significant role in the entertainment industry, both on and off camera.



Her acting journey kicked off in the early ‘90s with roles on shows like “Living Single,” “Family Matters,” “The Sinbad Show,” and others. In 1997, she was cast as Lovita, the sassy school secretary, earning her three NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.” Vaughn also scored leading roles in movies like Who Did I Marry? and Love Me or Leave Me.



With an unmatched passion for filmmaking, the star decided to venture into directing and producing. From directing Unthinkably Good Things in Rome, Italy, to producing the BET series, “The Waiting Room,” Vaugn has her hands full with perfecting her craft.



But, her endeavors don’t stop there. Per Instagram, she runs the Take Wings Foundation, which helps underserved girls ages 12-18. She also assists her daughter Lola in running a candle business and launched “We Stay Looking,” a satire-filled podcast about racial issues in 2020.



Still deeply rooted in the media industry, Vaughn uses her platforms to inspire change and share her life as a mother and wife.

5. Lori Beth Denberg (Lydia Gutman)

A breakout childhood star, Lori Beth Denberg contributed to a plethora of sitcoms and movies from a very young age.



Through Nickelodeon, she became prominent on the skit show “All That,” gaining her own segment, “Vital Information.” She also played a major role in the cult classic “Good Burger.” Shortly after, she got the part of Lydia, a bright, quirky student at Booker T. Washington High. Post-show, Denberg has been in numerous films and TV series, including, “Malcolm in the Middle ,” Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and more. Of course, the actress was also featured in Good Burger 2 and the “ All That Reunion Special.”



Aside from acting, the Los Angeles native is also a podcaster. On her show “Bad Advice,” Denberg answers fans’ questions and tells stories of her life. According to her Instagram page, she is also a wedding officiator.



Following the 2024 documentary, Quiet On Set: Dark Side of Kids TV about the treatment of child stars, Denberg shared her experience. “I couldn’t have been more vulnerable,” she told Business Insider.

6. William Lee Scott (Bullethead)

William Lee Scott started acting in the late 1990s, scoring memorable parts in movies including Gone in 60 Seconds with Angelina Jolie and Nicolas Cage, as well as Pearl Harbor with Ben Affleck.



On “The Steve Harvey Show,” Scott did more than just play the whimsical Bullethead. He met his future wife. While on Harvey’s talk show in 2016, Scott revealed that he married Charlene Bloom, who had appeared on the sitcom, in 2002. They went on to have two boys.



Scott continued taking roles well into the 2010s and 2020s, popping up in crime series like “Chase” and horror films such as Stoker Hills. In 2021, he reunited with his former coworker, Cedric The Entertainer, on the sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

7. Merlin Santana (Romeo Santana)

Merlin Santana was born in New York, and to keep him out of trouble, his parents pushed him into the entertainment industry. At the ripe age of 3, he began a career in modeling, posing for a fast-food chain, according to IMDb.



His most prominent role was playing the smooth-talking and suave Romeo Santana on “The Steve Harvey Show,” but he made appearances in other beloved Black series like “The Cosby Show,” “Sister, Sister,” and “Moesha.” He also had a couple of movies under his belt including Showtime and In the Line of Duty: Street War.



Tragically, at just 26, Santana was fatally shot while sitting in a car on Nov. 9, 2002. As reported by The LA Times, three people were charged in his death.

8. Tracy Vilar (Sophia Ortiz)

In addition to her standout acting as the outspoken Sophia Ortiz, Vilar has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies.



From playing a nurse in “House” and a paramedic in “Saved” to lighting up comedy films like Full Frontal and Search Party, she has proven her versatility. Passionate about the advancement of acting, Vilar was on the frontlines during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, advocating for better pay and working conditions. That year, she acted in the highly rated movie, Missing. In 2024, she worked on a short film called Neighborhood Alert.



Vilar tied the knot with Eric Daniel, a director for Details and production assistant for films like New Jack City and Do the Right Thing. They had two children together, according to IMDb.

9. Ariyan Johnson (Aisha)

Ariyan Johnson was destined for an entertainment career from the start.



She attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in NYC, focusing on dance. Throughout the ‘90s to 2000s, she dabbled in acting and appeared in “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Law & Order,” and doing voice work in “Static Shock” and the “Superman Returns” video game.

Johnson went to Lehman College, where she majored in speech pathology and audiology. She later gained her master's in applied theatre from CUNY SPS. But dance always had her heart, as she performed or choreographed for artists like L.L. Cool J, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and others.



Using her expertise, Johnson founded Degrees In Movement Arranged By Ariyan (DIMABA) to educate communities through African American storytelling. Additionally, she became the Assistant Professor of Dance at the University of California, Irvine.



In 2023, the performer created a short documentary called Spiritual Cyphers: Hip Hop and the Church, a project that explores the correlation between rap and religion. She continues using her social media platforms to reflect on her experiences and motivate those following her.

10. Netfa Perry (Sara)

Hailing from The Big Apple, Netfa Perry’s start in the industry came in 1983. As reported by IMDb, she did voiceover work for “Harmagedon” from 1996 to 1997 before becoming a regular on “The Steve Harvey Show.”



After appearing in over 20 episodes, Perry went on to make appearances in other television series like “NYPD Blue,” “ER,” “Strong Medicine,” and more. In the early 2010s, she showed up in the shorts The Real Basketball Wives and Violet Hour.



Since her last television appearance in 2014, Perry has kept a low profile. However, she has been spotted at conferences and seminars that celebrate Black culture in entertainment, hinting at her everlasting passion for the field.

11. Robin Yvette Allen (Coretta)

Known professionally as The Lady of Rage, Robin Allen is a multifaceted figure in the entertainment industry.



In the early ‘90s, the rapstress signed to Death Row Records under Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. In 1997, she dropped her debut album, Necessary Roughness. Shortly after, The Lady of Rage made her debut on television, taking part in “Kenan & Kel,” “Thug Life,” “Confessions of a Thug,” “The Cookout 2” and more. Her most memorable moments come from playing the infamous Baby D in Next Friday and the tough Coretta in “The Steve Harvey Show.”



Well into the 2020s, the entertainer continued making appearances in films such as Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021 and A Christmas Prayer in 2022. In 2024, she scored a role in the television mini-series “On Ten.” But she hasn’t strayed away from her love of music, as she still hits stages with Uncle Snoop to perform some of their greatest hits. She typically uses her social media platforms to post throwbacks of her journey, speak on trending topics and connect with her fans.