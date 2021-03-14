Image Image Credit Mathew Imaging / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jenna von Oy, Dorien Wilson, Andrea Wiley, Sara Finney-Johnson, Countess Vaughn James, Bill Boulware, Mo'Nique, Yvette Wilson, Ken L. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Though it was a spin-off of the beloved “Moesha,” “The Parkers” held its weight for nearly five years, becoming arguably one of the best comedy sitcoms of the ‘90s.

Between Kim’s futuristic fashion looks, Freestyle Unity’s bumping music, and Nikki Parker’s dedication to pulling her one true love, the show effortlessly kept viewers interested. And don’t forget about the catchphrases. “Dang, mama” and “Heyyy” went triple platinum in most households.

But aside from the escapades, “The Parkers” was a real heartthrob. After all, a mother re-entering college with her daughter showed persistence. Some episodes touched even on physical beauty, Black history, and gaining self-respect.

The curtains may have closed in 2004, but with much success, the cast was provided with numerous opportunities. Keep reading to discover what the talented actors have been up to since becoming cultural icons.

1. Kimberly Ann Parker (Countess Vaughn)

Countess Vaughn may have been born in a small Oklahoma town, but her talent has allowed her to become one of the culture’s most loved entertainers. Her powerful vocals were evident at a young age, and she became the "Star Search" Junior Vocalist Champion.



Vaughn transitioned into acting in the late ‘80s. Roles on “227” and “Moesha” helped grow her popularity, so when “The Parkers” debuted, everyone was familiar with her energy.



After the show, Vaughn did voice work in Thugaboo: A Miracle on D-Roc's Street and acted in other shows like “According to Him + Her” and “Let’s Stay Together.” In 2014, she took a break from scripts and was cast for a reality series. “Hollywood Divas” took on the lives of several Black women in the entertainment industry.



Still, her love for music was still there. She has released numerous songs, including “Wifey,” which has garnered over two million views on YouTube. However, she revealed that she never fully pursued a singing career because of her struggles with thyroid issues. “God gave me a blessing, but the curse is, I get hoarse a lot,” she revealed.



The mother of one continues to have an online presence, posting funny commentary and using her platform to encourage others.

2. Nikki Parker (Mo’Nique)

One of the “Original Queens of Comedy,” Mo’Nique is considered a legend in Black culture.



After “The Parkers” ended, Mo’Nique took several leading roles in other projects. From starring in and producing the film Phat Girlz to being the host of the reality series “Charm School,” and even hosting several award shows, there seemed to be nothing she couldn’t do.



Audiences got to see the Baltimore native in a new light when she starred in the drama Precious in 2009. While many were used to her antics, her portrayal of an abusive mother showcased broader diversity, leading her to win an Academy Award. She did the same in 2023 when she played in the BET thriller The Reading and the Starz drug drama BMF.



The same year, the comedian got her own Netflix special. In My Name is Mo’Nique, the star told stories from her childhood, providing laughter to thousands.



Mo is also an author. In the 2000s, she wrote “Skinny Cooks Can’t Be Trusted” and “Skinny Women Are Evil: Note of a Big Girl in a Small-Minded World.”



The wife and mother of four continues to act and do stand-up comedy, inspire thousands to get in shape, and advocate for societal issues.

3. Professor Oglevee (Dorien Wilson)

Dorien Wilson has been in the industry since the early 1980s, landing roles in television shows and movies across multiple genres.



Wilson’s first major role was in the sitcom “Dream On” in 1991. From there, he appeared in numerous episodes of “Sister, Sister,” “Goode Behavior,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” and more. He, just like many of his co-stars, appeared in a couple of episodes of “Moesha” before transitioning to “The Parkers.”



He also starred in films such as You Got Served, Gas, and King of Sorrow in the 2000s. In 2015, he became a regular on the Nickelodeon show “Bella and the Bulldogs.” That same year, he was the star of “In the Cut.”



The California native’s acting career has lasted for decades, as he continues to act in projects like A Wesley Christmas and I’ll Be There in 2023.



But aside from acting, Wison is also a producer and writer. According to IMDb, he has assisted in shows, movies, and short films.



According to his social media profiles, Wilson is a father and gym lover. Many of his posts include him showing off his acting skills, reflecting on his journey, or promoting industry events he attends.

4. Andell Wilkerson (Yvette Wilson)

Yvette Wilson began her career as a stand-up comedian, as reported by IMDb. She then transitioned to acting in the early '90s, appearing in beloved Black projects like “In Living Color,” Poetic Justice, Thea, House Party 3, Friday, and more.



In 1996, she received the role of Andell Wilkerson on “Moesha.” Once “The Parkers” became a spin-off, she continued her role as the business owner and sidekick to Nikki Parker. Aside from reciting lines, Wilson was involved in the music business, managing Fat Daddy Records. She also dabbled in real estate, according to IMDb.



On June 14, 2012, Yvette Wilson, 48, tragically died following a long battle with cervical cancer. She left behind her husband Jerome Harry, who she had been married to since 2000, IMDb states.



Her last reported appearance was in the 2005 film Ganked, starring Katt Williams and Kel Mitchell.

5. Thaddeus Tyrell 'T' Radcliffe (Kenyatta Lawson)

Since the late ‘90s, Kenyatta Lawson has been making his rounds across our television screens.



From small roles in “Smart Guy” and “Moesha” to recurring roles in “In The House,” Lawson became extremely familiar in the ‘90s. He also appeared in popular films like Malibu’s Most Wanted and Ganked and did voice work in “The Proud Family.” From 2015 to 2021, he was a regular on “In the Cut” alongside his former co-star Dorien Wilson.



Lawson doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon either. He appeared in the BET show, “The Oval,” and in 2024 he scored a role in the horror film Lumina.



The actor is also a rap artist. His upbeat records date back to the late 2000s.



He is active on social media, inspiring his thousands of followers with motivational quotes and keeping them up to date with his latest projects.

6. Stevie Van Lowe (Jenna von Oÿ)

Born in Connecticut, Jenna von Oÿ’s filmography stems back to the ‘80s. She’s played part in a plethora of sitcoms, including the drama “Guiding Light” in 1985 and the comedy “Lenny” in 1990. Before playing Stevie on “The Parkers,” Oÿ was widely known for her starring role in “Blossom.”



The actress has also been seen in movies like Turnaround and Dr. Dolittle 3, and has done voice work in “Family Guy,” “What’s With Andy?,” A Goofy Movie, and more.



Like her character Stevie, Oÿ has a love for music. In 2007, she released her debut country album, Breathing Room. Showing off her ability to be multifaceted, she created a pop EP two years later, titled Coffee & Men (An EP for Childish Adults).



A mother of two, Oÿ has written two parenting books. “Situation Momedy,” the series that was created in 2015, tackled raising infants and toddlers.



In 2022, Oy revealed that she was writing a short film for The Cassandra Project, which pushes for society to hear and believe women. She frequently appears on podcasts to recount her acting journey and uses social media to display motherhood and entertain her followers.

7. Joe Woody (Dwight Woody)

Before becoming the hilarious cafeteria man on “The Parkers,” Dwight Woody appeared in “Taxi” in 1978 and “Moesha” from 1996 to 1997.



After “The Parkers” wrapped in 2004, Woody made a few other appearances. That same year, he played in the television series “Second Time Around” and the comedy movie Gas.



His last credited gig was in 2007 when he got a role in the Nickelodeon show Just Jordan.

8. Regina Foster (Kara Bustos)

Like many of her co-stars, Kara Bustos grew fond of the entertainment industry at a young age. She moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue her acting career.



Her first role was in “Moesha,” where she played Sara. Throughout the decade, she would continue to receive roles in sitcoms such as “Sister, Sister,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and “Grown Ups.” From 1999 to 2004, she played Regina on “The Parkers.”



Bustos went on to receive roles in “Girlfriends” from 2001 to 2007 and “The Game” in 2015.



Beyond entertainment, Bustos developed a passion for baking. Sift by Kara allowed her to create intricate cakes and exceptionally designed cookies, as well as teach other bakers on social media. According to her business page, she shut down the company to focus on shifting back into acting in 2018.



She is a wife to Joseph Bustos and a mother to three girls, as stated by IMDb.

9. Veronica Cooper (Paulette Braxton)

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Paulette Braxton was an “It Girl” in the ‘90s. Her beauty and skill allowed her to be more than just eye candy in various shows during the era.



Braxton made notable appearances in “A Different World,” “Homeboys in Outer Space,” “In the House,” and more. She also acted in movies such as A Night at the Roxbury, Lockdown, A Man is Mostly Water, and more.



After she was done feuding with Nikki Parker over Professor Oglevee, Braxton secured more spots on television. From dramas like “ER” and “CSI: Miami” to short films such as Pete, she proved her versatility. Her last credited role was in the series “In Justice” in 2006.