Last Wednesday (March 6), Mo’Nique posted a livestream alongside her husband, Sidney Hicks. Near the end of the hourlong clip, the Baltimore comedian addressed her inclusion into Katt Williams' "Dark Matter Tour," which led to a story about the First Sunday star's act of goodwill for a late peer.

"I know stories about this brother," she began. "And I said to Katt, 'Do you mind if I share this?' And he said, 'Monique, I can't stop you from saying what you want to say.' For the ones that talk ill about Katt Williams and all he's not doing, they can't touch him because there was a woman named Yvette Wilson who played [as Andell Wilkerson] on 'The Parkers.' When Andell took ill, it was a man named Katt Williams who stepped in and took care of that sister until she left this earth." Wilson tragically passed away in 2012 following a long battle with cervical cancer.

Mo'Nique continued, "They won't tell y'all that story about him... That brother takes care of his folks. When you hear the DJ say, 'Mo'Nique, I've been with Katt for six years,' and this person say [they've] been with Katt for this many years, that means loyalty.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Mo'Nique announced that she would be performing on the "Dark Matter Tour" following a viral appearance on "Club Shay Shay."

“Now, y’all know that is my fraternal twin brother, non-biological. Okay?” she jokingly stated about her close relationship with Williams. “I am excited, we are excited, I cannot wait to see y’all… And I’ll say this, too, and I told him this. I said, ‘For as funny and as talented as you are, your heart is far bigger.’ And that brother done touched our community, baby, in ways that he’s never even talked about. Those are the real ones.”