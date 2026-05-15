Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Vivica A. Fox, Janelle Monae and Erika Alexander attend the "Is God Is" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 27, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Is God Is gives Black women something Hollywood does not always make room for: the freedom to be angry, chaotic and deeply human all at once. With Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander and Janelle Monáe sharing the screen, Aleshea Harris’ directorial debut brings together different generations of performers in a story that allows them to be powerful, messy, funny and emotionally complex.

Released through Amazon MGM Studios and Orion Pictures, the adaptation of Harris’ acclaimed stage play follows twin sisters Racine and Anaia, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, respectively, as they confront a violent family’s past. Fox plays their mother, Ruby, whose demand for justice sets the story in motion, while Monáe and Alexander add new layers to a world shaped by revenge, survival and family wounds. Beyond the thriller premise, the film also reflects something larger: how far Black women have come in the industry — not only starring in daring stories, but helping shape them behind the scenes as producers, executives and creative forces.

During an exclusive conversation with REVOLT, Fox, Alexander and Monáe, reflected on how Is God Is mirrors larger shifts in the industry: legacy, power and doors opening wider for artists who once had far fewer opportunities. Asked what drew them to the project at this stage in their careers, Monáe answered first: “Aleshea Harris.” Fox agreed immediately with, “Yes,” and Alexander added, “That’s it.”

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Fox then explained why the award-winning playwright’s first feature meant so much to the cast. “First of all, the opportunity that we got to work with an African American director for her film debut,” the Indiana native said. “And then also finding out Tessa Thompson was behind it, the cast, it just kept getting better and better and better. Like, I'll never forget when we did the table read. We did the table read via Zoom, and each person was popping up. I was like, 'Oh yes!' (clapping) I was so happy.”

Monáe emphasized that the script made the decision even easier: “I think I will be on record for saying, I think we all would agree, one of the best scripts we've read in our lives.” Alexander took it one step further and added, “I said it was the best script I’ve read.”

The Grammy-nominated singer echoed the sentiment and said, “I'll go with you. I agree. The best script. Like, it took us on a ride. And I think it deals with, you know, the heaviness of family… We're toxic, we are lovable, we love each other, we hate each other, we’re funny. And so many emotions around relationships.”

That mix of pain and humor is part of what makes Is God Is stand out. Even while confronting trauma, the story leaves room for wit, absurdity and the contradictions families often carry.

Vivica A. Fox reveals the prosthetics process behind her character in ‘Is God Is’

Fox’s character bears the lasting scars of a fire that nearly killed her and permanently marked her daughters. To bring that history to the screen, she underwent an intense prosthetics process. Monáe praised that transformation. “I just think from the cinematography to the prosthetics, like you, you transformed,” they said.

The Two Can Play That Game star kept it real about the hours it took to get into character. “I had to go through it, girl. I ain't gonna lie,” she began. “Four hours, four hours of prosthetics. It was no joke. I never had a call at 2:30 a.m. My call time was 2:30 a.m. I was like, ‘I might as well just go on and stay up.’ But they were wonderful, though. They were.”

Image Image Credit Patti Perret for Amazon MGM Studios Image Alt Vivica A. Fox as Ruby the God in IS GOD IS, from Amazon MGM Studios. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Alexander then offered one of the most memorable compliments of the conversation. “But also, by the way, this is one of the most beautiful women ever to have been in cinema,” she said of Fox. “And to cover all of that up. Because what informs her and animates her is so powerful, she doesn't need artifice, not even beauty, to translate it and transmute it. She was phenomenal.”

Fox appreciated that viewers still see Ruby before the scars: “But I do love that they did show the flashback scene so that you did see me without the burns and all of that, my battle scars.”

With Fox, Monáe, Alexander, Young and Johnson all central to the story, Is God Is reflects broader changes in Hollywood. Fox said the difference starts with who gets to lead. “We're in more power positions. Let's start there… We are directing, producing, starring, you know, and that it's what? Five of us, five African American women that are leads, basically leads in the film," she emphasized. “I can remember acting, and only one of us could be there. You know what I mean? We were all walking in those rooms battling. So right now you're seeing just a wonderful time in Black Hollywood where we have our own productions, you know, our own cast.”

The Soul Food actress also highlighted the trailer’s use of Beyoncé’s “YA YA,” which helped set the tone for the film’s rebellious energy. “And then we have Beyoncé that lent her incredible song to it that just took it to a whole 'nother level,” she continued. “Everybody's like, ‘Now y'all know Beyoncé don't be giving folks her music.’ So this whole production is all about girl power, and I believe that that's gonna be a blessing for us.”

Alexander pointed to women in leadership behind the camera too, including the president of Orion Pictures. “And also, Alana Mayo is running the studio of Orion. It's the cherry on top.”

The Arizona native then spoke candidly about how women like them have historically been overlooked as business leaders and creators. “They didn't think Black women were investible,” she continued. “Nobody thinks that we're entrepreneurs, and yet we're the most entrepreneurial, the most educated. And so this is a different time. And if they actually turn that Sauron eye, that evil eye away from us, we'll see how far we run and how far we can get with the power that you just see here in this movie, but the power outside of it that's just waiting to be unleashed.”

Image Image Credit Patti Perret for Amazon MGM Studio Image Alt Erika Alexander as Divine The Healer in IS GOD IS, from Amazon MGM Studios. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Fox added another reminder of how rare moments like this once were. “I think this is the first time in a long time that I've done a press junket with sisters, to be honest with you.” Alexander laughed and pointed to her time on the popular 1990s Black sitcom: “I could almost say that. But I was on ‘Living Single.’”

Janelle Monáe on why ‘Is God’ Is lets women be messy and human

At its core, Is God Is is about emotional freedom. The women in this story are angry, funny, wounded, impulsive, loving and unpredictable. Monáe said that range is what stood out most, “I love that there were so many versions of women like us on screen. And I think that that is so important.”

They also pointed to the people involved behind the scenes, adding, “Like off-screen, when you think about the cast of people that came together to make this, from the producers to, you know, those of us, the cast, you're going to get a broader understanding of the experience that these characters, these women are having.”

Image Image Credit Patti Perret for Amazon MGM Studio Image Alt Janelle Monáe as the New Wife in IS GOD IS, from Amazon MGM Studios. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Kansas native continued, “You get to be messy, you get to be funny, you get to be problematic. I love that we are creating things that can hold space for the human experience.” That may be one of the film’s biggest strengths. It does not ask these women to be perfect or digestible. It lets them be complicated.

As the interview wrapped, Fox left one final message: “Please, please tell everyone, go see Is God Is.”