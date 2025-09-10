Image c Image Credit Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images, and Sylvain Gaboury/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mekhi Phifer, Wood Harris, and Cam’ron Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For many, Paid in Full is a time capsule of Harlem hustle and Hip Hop ambition of its time. Loosely based on the real lives of Azie Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez, the film gave us Wood Harris as Ace, Mekhi Phifer as Mitch, and Cam’ron as Rico. Though it didn’t light up the box office, the movie built a cult following, becoming a staple for the culture as a whole.

Now, with 50 Cent and Cam’ron officially announcing a TV series adaptation, the big question is: Who should take on these iconic roles for a new generation? A great series needs more than nostalgia — it needs actors and musicians who can embody Harlem’s edge, style, and struggle, whether the show keeps to the film’s time period or not.

And yes, we’re already imagining New York cameos from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Lola Brooke, or even Cam’ron himself to bring extra authenticity.

1. Ace (originally Wood Harris): Damson Idris

The quiet mastermind of the crew, Ace rises from dry cleaner to Harlem kingpin. Damson Idris already proved he can anchor a crime drama with “Snowfall,” where his Franklin Saint character balanced ruthless decision-making with vulnerable (if any) humanity. He’s the perfect choice to carry Ace’s internal conflict.

2. Mitch (originally Mekhi Phifer): Algee Smith

Mitch is the flashy, lovable hustler who lives for the game. Algee Smith has the charisma to light up every scene, but also the emotional range to make Mitch’s downfall devastating. Audiences saw it in “Euphoria” and The Hate U Give. He’d make Mitch unforgettable.

3. Rico (originally Cam’ron): Joey BADA$$

Rico was the loose cannon — ruthless, unpredictable, and magnetic. Joey BADA$$ has already shown on “Raising Kanan” that he can play a street character with flair and menace. His Hip Hop credibility keeps the role authentic, while his acting chops would make Rico terrifyingly real.

4. Calvin (originally Kevin Carroll): Corey Hawkins

Calvin is older, jealous, and bitter, and his betrayal in the film is what set the story in motion. Corey Hawkins brings gravitas and intensity, from Straight Outta Compton to In the Heights. He’d nail Calvin’s mix of charm and spite, making him a layered antagonist.

5. Lulu (originally Esai Morales): Wagner Moura

The suave supplier who introduces Ace to the game, Luis "Lulu" Lujano needs quiet authority. Wagner Moura (“Narcos”) radiates control and danger with minimal dialogue. Casting him would add an international edge while keeping Harlem’s street connections intact.

6. Pip (originally Chi McBride): Wood Harris

Bringing it full circle, Wood Harris could return as Pip, the seasoned Harlem elder. It’s poetic: The man who first embodied Ace now passes the torch as a mentor figure, grounding the show with a nod to the original film.

7. Sonny (originally Remo Greene): Jalyn Hall

Mitch’s little brother Sonny is the emotional centerpiece of the tragedy. His kidnapping and death haunt the story. Jalyn Hall (Till, “All American”) has already shown he can carry difficult roles at a young age, giving Sonny the weight the series demands.

8. Dora (originally Cynthia Martells): Coco Jones

Ace’s sister Dora represents the family caught in the crossfire. Like Cynthia Martells, Coco Jones (“Bel-Air”) can handle tension-heavy scenes with toughness while keeping Dora’s warmth intact. She’d bring a fresh layer of depth to a supporting role.

9. June (originally Elise Neal): Teyonah Parris

June’s tragic fate is one of the film’s most chilling turns. Teyonah Parris (They Cloned Tyrone) can bring heart and power to the role, making her death hit even harder for viewers invested in the family dynamic.

10. Keisha (originally Regina Hall): Ryan Destiny

Keisha is Ace’s anchor, the mother of his child, and a reminder of the life beyond hustling. Ryan Destiny (“Star,” The Fire Inside) brings elegance and grounded energy, balancing out the intensity of Ace’s world with a believable love story.

11. Ice (originally Ron Cephas Jones): Delroy Lindo

Mitch’s bitter uncle betrayed the family, orchestrating Sonny’s kidnapping. Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) has the authority to play Ice with devastating menace. His performance would add generational weight to the betrayal storyline.