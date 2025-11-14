Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Victoria Monet performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Victoria Monét is using Michael Jackson’s Thriller era as inspiration for the shift in her creative process ahead of her next album.

She’s focused on vocal excellence and a more intentional creative process, rather than rushing to release.

Her “Alright” video features visual tributes to both Michael and Janet Jackson, hinting at her evolving artistic direction.

Victoria Monét has a good idea of what her next album will sound like, and she is taking a big swing at following in Michael Jackson’s footsteps. Her 2023 project, Jaguar II, skyrocketed up the charts thanks to the smash single “On My Mama.” The breakout hit launched the songwriter into a new stratosphere of stardom.

The Sacramento-raised gem already had a stacked résumé, penning hits for Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Chloe x Halle, to name a few. When her time to own the spotlight arrived, she did just that. The body of work earned her Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 66th Grammy Awards. So, what could she possibly have planned next?

Monét revealed that she’s already whipping up new musical treats for fans during a Nov. 13 appearance on Ciara’s “Level Up Radio.” “I’m having such a great time doing it,” she told the “Goodies” superstar. But coming off such a climactic sophomore LP brings pressure to match that impact. “I think after the success of Jaguar II, you know, you’re said to have the ability to ride that wave and put music out right away and be ready for the momentum. It just happened so fast for me… that I just needed time to live life and make the new one,” she explained.

The multihyphenate talent is aiming to surprise fans with a project that mirrors MJ’s leap between his fifth and sixth studio albums. “If I made Off the Wall, I’m trying to make a Thriller next… I just really want the best vocals… My creative process for my album has changed a little bit,” Monét shared. Fans already peeped nods to both the pop icon and his sister, Janet Jackson, in her “Alright” visual — from choreography to wardrobe.

Victoria Monét is crafting her new album with intention

One thing the dazzling performer won’t be doing is releasing one-off singles just to have a song on the charts. She explained, "It’s almost like if the music industry were a restaurant. People will eat their plate and then be like, ‘Oh, that was really good. Bring me another one immediately.' … They don’t have that patience, so they’re going to go to the next restaurant.”

Her defiance is as much an act rooted in preservation as it is intention. “I feel like, for me, right now I’m learning the grace to be able to take my time with the album and [not] put anything out that I don’t feel ready for or that I feel like is not up to par just because of some imaginary time constraints that people have for me. I’m taking my time,” asserted the “Coastin” vocalist. Fans can rest assured that what she has in store is worth the wait. With her eyes set on delivering a Thriller-level experience, Victoria is well on her way to cementing herself as an R&B diva who helped redefine the genre’s sound just like MJ did for pop.