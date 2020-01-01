Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans of Victoria Monét can rejoice. On Friday (Sept. 13), the Cali star announced that Jaguar II is getting a deluxe upgrade. In a comedic trailer shared on social media, Monét could be seen in a movie theater before heading to the lobby for a popcorn refill. She cleverly revealed the news after encountering a couple of cinema employees engaging in some impromptu PDA. Dave Meyers, Sean Bankhead, Vinnie Hobbs, Chris Amore, Davontae' Washington, and more appeared in the clip.

Jaguar II, the sequel to her 2020 EP, Jaguar, was first released in 2023 with 11 tracks – including the platinum hit "On My Mama" – and collaborations with Lucky Daye; Buju Banton; Earth, Wind & Fire; and the singer’s own daughter, Hazel Monét. The project received critical acclaim and earned impressive placements on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. "The Jaguar Tour" soon followed, which brought the singer-songwriter to crowds in Europe and the Americas.

“I’ll always be a jaguar. When the jaguar comes into the light and pounces, they have the strongest bite in the jungle," Monét stated to Cosmopolitan regarding the meaning behind her debut album's title. "There’s more to do, and I want to make my position consistent. Some people say the second album is harder than the first. The challenges have shifted. I have new prey."

In that same interview, she also broke down what led to the creation of "On My Mama." "I was just trying to transform my thoughts. It’s a crazy juxtaposition: You’re supposed to be in one of the happiest moments of your life, but you’re sad and you can’t really explain it or fake it," she explained. "It feels like a positive affirmation song to me. I want that subconsciously with a lot of my music."

Press play on the Darrin James-directed trailer for Jaguar II (Deluxe), which arrives Oct. 4. If you missed it, you can also check out Monét's latest single, the Usher-assisted "SOS (Sex on Sight).”