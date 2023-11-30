Image Image Credit Cover art for “SOS (Sex on Sight)” single Image Alt Victoria Monét and Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Aug. 27), Victoria Monét connected with Usher for a new single titled "SOS (Sex on Sight)," which was produced by Camper. As the title made clear, the duet saw the artists getting hot and heavy as lovers on wax – beginning with a direct request from Monét. "Baby, it's urgent, let me f**k up all your plans, come put this work in, ‘cause I think it’s about time we take this all the way, and I wonder which one of my lips gon’ be your first kiss, doesn’t matter ‘cause they both gon' fit you perfect," she sang on the titillating offering.

“‘SOS (Sex on Sight)’ is about desire. It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch, and quality attention!” Monét explained in an official statement. “Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or, in this case, rescued from your own sensual urges."

Monét continued, "Just like a storm, ‘SOS’ summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless, and we hope you enjoy the escape!”

Back in 2023, Monét showed love to her Atlanta collaborator by gifting him a custom jacket in honor of his then-upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance. “We got one of the last living icons in the building with us right now. We just want to congratulate you, we want to celebrate you,” Monét could be heard saying in a fan-recorded video. Before the night ended, Usher returned the favor and gave the “On My Mama” star her well-deserved flowers. "I celebrate you, baby girl. Continue to grow, continue to be great. Success looks good on you. Keep going," he stated.