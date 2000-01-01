Image Image Credit FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Before they were headlining tours or racking up accolades, some of your favorite artists were behind the boards, writing hits for everyone else. Whether they authored R&B slow jams, pop anthems or rap hooks, their pen game quietly moved the culture. Writing for others gave them a chance to sharpen their voices, build relationships and leave their marks without ever stepping into the spotlight.

However, from Frank Ocean to Keri Hilson, these talents eventually made the jump from the writer’s room to center stage. Their stories prove that songwriting isn’t just a side hustle, it’s a powerful launchpad. Here are seven artists who wrote their way to stardom.

1. Frank Ocean

Long before Ocean carved out a lane of his own with c hannel ORANGE and Blonde, he penned hits for major names like Justin Bieber, Brandy, John Legend and Beyoncé. Most notably, he co-wrote Bieber’s “Bigger” and lent his pen to Brandy’s “1st & Love” and Legend’s “Quickly” in the early 2000s. However, one of his standout credits came in 2011 when he co-wrote “I Miss You” for Beyoncé’s 4, a haunting ballad that gave fans an early taste of his lyrical depth. The year before, he had joined Odd Future and started building the foundation for the genre-bending artistry he’s known for.

2. Victoria Monét

Before Victoria Monét was stacking solo Grammy Awards, she was one of the music industry’s best-kept secrets. A longtime collaborator of Ariana Grande, Monét helped shape the pop star’s sound, co-writing major tracks like “7 rings” and “thank u, next.” Their creative chemistry runs deep, too — as of 2019, Monét was credited on nearly 30 of Grande’s songs. However, her pen didn’t stop there. She’s also written for Fifth Harmony, T.I. and Chloe x Halle, quietly putting in the work while building a catalog that spans pop, R&B and Hip Hop. When she stepped into the spotlight with “On Your Mama,” it became clear she was never just behind the scenes — she was setting the stage the whole time.

3. Muni Long

Before she was Muni Long, the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “Made For Me” and “Hrs & Hrs,” she was Priscilla Renea Hamilton, quietly stacking hits for some of the biggest names in music. Her credits include Rihanna’s “California King Bed,” Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It,” Grande’s “imagine,” and Pitbull’s chart-topping “Timber.” Long was writing smashes long before the spotlight caught up, proving she had the range and storytelling chops to carry her own career when the time came.

4. Ne-Yo

Before Ne-Yo dropped R&B classics of his own, he was behind the scenes writing them for everybody else. His big break came in 2004 with Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” a No. 1 hit that put his songwriting talent on the map and led him to a record deal. From there, he stayed booked and busy — co-writing Rihanna’s “Take A Bow” and “Unfaithful,” Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” and Marques Houston’s “That Girl.”

5. Keri Hilson

As part of the songwriting collective The Clutch, Hilson helped pen tracks for some of the biggest names in pop and R&B — Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” Mary J. Blige’s “Take Me As I Am,” Ciara’s “Like a Boy” and Omarion’s “Ice Box,” to name a few. The "Turnin Me On” artist also wrote for Usher, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland and The Pussycat Dolls, putting in years of work before her solo debut in 2008 with “Energy.” Her transition from go-to songwriter to solo star wasn’t luck — it was a long time coming.

6. Ester Dean

Ester Dean is the lowkey legend behind some of the biggest pop songs. Before stepping into the booth herself, she was already shaping the sound of a generation with credits for Rihanna’s “Rude Boy,” Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” and Beyoncé’s “Countdown.” Her pen didn’t stop there, either; she’s also written for Selena Gomez and plenty more artists.

7. Sevyn Streeter

CBE signee Sevyn Streeter co-wrote tracks for Chris Brown, including “Yeah 3x,” “Fine China” and “Next To You” featuring Justin Bieber. She also penned Grande’s “The Way,” Brandy’s “Slower” and Alicia Keys’ empowering track “New Day.”