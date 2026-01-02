Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

For Victoria Monét, performance is more than music — it’s a full-body ritual. From her glowing skin to her commanding stage presence, the Grammy-winning R&B star treats every show as a spectacle worth remembering.

Wearing multiple hats as a singer, songwriter, dancer, mother, rising professional chef, and more, the multihyphenate is always a walking brand. As REVOLT previously reported, she announced that Michael Jackson’s Thriller era inspired her follow-up to Jaguar II, her debut studio album. The project propelled her already blossoming music career from behind-the-scenes recognition to the main stage. She’s made it clear throughout her career that when she’s in creative mode, she isn’t going to rush to drop music just to stay relevant.

In November 2025, she attended the 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, a fundraising event for Heather Lowery's organization Femme It Forward. While there, she took a moment to talk with REVOLT about how beauty and music connect for her. For Monét, the show begins well before the first note. She views performance as both a Black legacy and a grand, larger-than-life show.

"I do value performance in general, so I'm always an advocate for artists who dance and artists who put on a spectacle in their performances," she explained. "But I also have respect for artists who will just sit there and sing and let their voice captivate them, and I think that's a sole tradition of Black people as well. So, I'm okay with either one, but I'm very much an advocate for dance and entertainment and just making sure the show feels like this... this spectacle, like a show."

"I'm definitely trying to give people their money's worth and more," she added. The entertainer was also outspoken about how her looks influence her stage presence. "I definitely love a skin glow before I hit the stage. I feel like once the lights hit you and your skin is shiny, it's like reflective," the "On My Mama" artist disclosed. "Now you're a firework, so I love that."

She continued to explain how shimmer effects help her emphasize the beauty of her melanin. "I want to accentuate Black skin always, so I love the moisturized, oily look with lights. I definitely would say a skin butter or a spray," the Atlanta native noted.

Monét revealed that one of the must-have products she refuses to perform without is a sunscreen spray. "You spray that on, and you're shining for, like, a good amount of time. And it doesn't make it oily and stick on your clothes, but that's, like, a good trick," she said. "You just spray that all over, and it looks like oil."

In an interview with InStyle magazine, she elaborated on how her mother was part of her journey to understanding what beauty means to her. "Watching my mom, I saw how transformative beauty can be — how she walks differently and holds her head higher when she feels beautiful," Monét stated.

Watching her daughter, Hazel, get dolled up during their mother-daughter glam sessions takes the Grammy-winning star back to her own childhood. She shared how it feels like a full-circle moment, reminding her that some parts of Black girl beauty culture never change, since she sees herself in her child.

"I was just watching her in glam today. We had side-by-side glam today because she's getting her hair braided. She asked for these braids, by the way. They're boho braids. And then by the last row, she's like, 'I never want to get braids again. It hurts, and it's making me itch,'" she shared, reenacting her daughter. "And I remember when I was little, I used to tell my mom, like, 'I want to go to heaven where there's no pain because you're hurting my head.' I'm so tender-headed, so I'm like, ‘Oh, that's, that's my genes.’"

For Victoria Monét, beauty, performance, and motherhood aren’t separate lanes. Whether she’s commanding the stage or sharing glam time with her daughter, she’s building a legacy that shines from every angle.