Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Victoria Monét draws from her relationships to create deeply personal songs.

On the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, she shared that dating her could mean becoming the subject of a track.

She’s taking her time with her next album, aiming for a project that matches the impact of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Victoria Monét may not wear her heart on her sleeve, but she certainly knows how to weave real-life experiences into the songs she pens for herself and others. The Grammy winner is sure to bring snippets of her life to the booth, whether her special somebody is loving her right or giving “Case of the Ex.”

During her appearance on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the JAGUAR storyteller dished about using her love life for inspiration in the studio. She explained, “I think I pay for less therapy because I’m a songwriter, like I just get it out that way.” Monét continued, “If you’re dating me and you piss me off or you hurt me, there will be a song. People will know your name.” For fans, that translates into a record that stays on repeat. For her lovers? Let’s call it more or less an assessment of their performance.

“You basically can tell if you’re dating me and you’re doing a great job; I’ll come home with a love song. If you’re not, then the story’s different,” said the “On My Mama” songstress, adding, “I feel like it just happens, like whatever I’m going through and how I’m feeling is probably going to come out… Basically, the person I’m dating will executive produce my album because I’m going to tell it all.”

Victoria Monét’s planning a Thriller-level follow-up to JAGUAR II

The singer is already working on her next album. During a November conversation with Ciara on “Level Up Radio,” Monét shared that Michael Jackson’s success has been a muse. “If I made Off the Wall, I’m trying to make a Thriller next,” she said. Her last project, JAGUAR II, cemented her as a solo star after penning hits like “7 Rings” and “thank u, next” for Ariana Grande and “Drunk Texting” for Chris Brown featuring Jhené Aiko, just to name a few.

For now, the timeline for her next single and LP is unknown, and for a respectable reason. “I just needed time to live life… I’m learning the grace to be able to take my time with the album and [not] put anything out that I don’t feel ready for or that I feel like is not up to par,” she told Ciara.

So, consider this your heads-up, suitors: Victoria Monét is going to have us all singing words inspired by you. Dating an artist is not for the weak, and the often-referenced lyrics “I bet you think this song is about you” have a different ring to them now, don’t they?