Image Image Credit David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia Image Alt Jackie Aina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The beauty landscape is more diverse and vibrant than ever, thanks in part to the emergence of influential Black beauty creators. These individuals are not just makeup artists or skincare enthusiasts, they are trailblazers who challenge beauty norms, advocate for inclusivity and inspire their followers with their unique styles and perspectives. From makeup tutorials to skincare tips and personal stories, these influencers are reshaping the beauty industry one post at a time.

Essential figures in the beauty community, they remind us that beauty is not just about products. It’s about self-expression, confidence and celebrating our individuality.

Check out these 11 influential ladies to elevate your beauty game and embrace your one-of-a-kind looks.

1. Kristy Sarah Scott

Image Image Credit Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images Image Alt Kristy Sarah Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kristy Sarah Scott is a powerhouse in the beauty community, known for her stunning makeup looks and engaging personality. With a focus on bold colors and intricate designs, she made a name for herself on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where she shares tutorials, beauty tips and product reviews. Her innovative approach to makeup often combines artistry with wearability, making her content accessible for beauty enthusiasts at all levels.

What sets her apart is the commitment to inclusivity and representation in the beauty industry. She frequently highlights products that cater to darker skin tones, ensuring that her followers feel seen and celebrated. Additionally, Scott uses her platform to address important social issues, empowering her audience to embrace their individuality.

2. Monet McMichael

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Vanity Fair Image Alt Monet McMichael Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Monet McMichael is a rising star in the beauty influencer scene. An affinity for makeup tutorials, skincare routines and lifestyle vlogs, she connects with her audience through authenticity and humor. Her vibrant personality shines through in her videos, making her a favorite among beauty enthusiasts who appreciate her down-to-earth approach.

McMichael’s content often features affordable beauty products, making her a go-to source for budget-friendly beauty hacks. She also emphasizes the importance of self-care and mental health, encouraging her followers to prioritize their well-being. For young audiences, Monet represents a refreshing perspective on beauty that promotes self-love and confidence, proving that you don’t need to break the bank to look and feel fabulous.

3. Jackie Aina

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Image Alt Jackie Aina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jackie Aina is a legendary figure in the beauty community, known for her unapologetic advocacy for inclusivity and representation. With a career spanning over a decade, she has become a trusted voice in the industry, using her platform to challenge beauty brands to cater to a wider range of complexions. She posts makeup tutorials, product reviews and insightful commentary on the beauty industry.

Aina has a fierce commitment to empowering women of color. She has collaborated with major beauty brands to create products specifically designed for darker complexions. Aina’s candid discussions about beauty standards and self-acceptance resonate with her audience.

4. Heather Sanders

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET Image Alt Heather Sanders Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Heather Sanders is a dynamic beauty influencer who captivates her audience with creative makeup looks and vibrant personality. She highlights her artistry through tutorials and beauty challenges that inspire her followers to step outside their comfort zones.

In addition to her makeup skills, she is an entrepreneur with her own boutique, Sorella, which focuses on quality products that empower women to express themselves. She often shares her journey of entrepreneurship, providing valuable insights for aspiring beauty creators.

5. Miss Evelyn

Miss Evelyn has made waves with her stunning makeup transformations. Her social media is filled with tutorials, challenges and lifestyle videos. Her ability to blend high-fashion looks with everyday wear inspires her followers to experiment with their beauty routines. Additionally, her candid discussions about mental health and personal growth create a supportive environment for her audience.

6. Golloria

Golloria is an emerging beauty influencer who captivates her audience with artistic makeup looks and engaging storytelling. Her vibrant color palettes and unique techniques display the limitless possibilities of makeup. She shares tutorials that range from everyday glam to avant-garde artistry, appealing to a diverse audience of beauty enthusiasts. She connects with her followers on a personal level, sharing her journey as a Black woman in the beauty industry while addressing challenges and celebrating victories.

7. Shanell Sorrells

Shanell Sorrells is a multifaceted beauty influencer known for her expertise in makeup and skincare. An advocate for enhancing natural beauty, she shares tutorials, product reviews and skincare routines that cater to a variety of skin types. Her informative content is designed to educate her followers, making beauty accessible to everyone.

She promotes clean beauty and sustainable practices, highlighting brands that prioritize ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly ingredients. By sharing her knowledge and advocating for responsible beauty choices, she empowers her audience to make informed decisions.

8. Raye Boyce

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET Image Alt Raye Boyce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Raye Boyce, also known as "ItsMyRayeRaye," has garnered a massive following for her relatable content and stunning makeup looks. Her infectious energy and authenticity make her a beloved figure in the beauty community. Beyond makeup, she is known for her advocacy work, particularly around mental health and self-acceptance. She often shares her personal experiences, encouraging her followers to love their uniqueness and focus on their well-being.

9. Logan Nicole

Logan Nicole is known for her innovative makeup looks and engaging tutorials. Her ability to blend trendy styles with timeless techniques makes her content relevant and inspiring. She is committed to diversity and representation in the beauty industry, often featuring products and brands that cater to a wide spectrum of skin colors. She also uses her platform to advocate for body positivity and self-love.

10. Tanicha Rose

Tanicha Rose captivates her audience with stunning makeup artistry and relatable content. She shares tutorials, product reviews and lifestyle content. Her passion for beauty shines through in every video, making her a go-to source for inspiration. She emphasizes self-expression and creativity, and encourages her followers to experiment with their makeup to embody their unique styles. She also shares her journey as a Black woman in the beauty industry, addressing challenges and honoring milestones.

11. Uche Natori

Image Image Credit Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images Image Alt Uche Natori Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Uche Natori is a dynamic beauty influencer known for her innovative makeup looks and engaging content. Intent on highlighting diverse beauty, she blends traditional techniques with modern trends that makes her content fresh and exciting. She also uses her platform to discuss important social issues, advocating for change within the beauty industry.