Venus Williams’ fashion evolution spans decades, blending athleticism with high fashion.

Her on-court looks, from Reebok collabs to custom ERL, helped define tennis-core.

Off the court, she’s embraced bold statements at major fashion events, setting trends beyond sports.

When it comes to tennis players with serious style, Venus Williams is in a league of her own — maybe only rivaled by her sister, Serena. Across her decorated career, the Olympic medalist and eldest of the two has collected countless accolades and delivered just as many unforgettable fashion moments.

Over the years, Venus has become a regular presence at award shows, on top of already being responsible for some of the most memorable on-court outfits in tennis. For example, there's the lace dress she wore at the 2010 French Open, as well as everything that came from her historic partnership with Reebok. And let’s not forget her many Met Gala appearances — she was announced as a co-chair alongside Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman for the 2026 event.

In celebration of everything she’s done, both athletically and fashion-wise, in no particular order REVOLT rounded up 16 of Venus Williams’ best fashion moments. Scroll through them below.

1. The 2024 Met Gala

Both Venus and her sister brought some much-needed shine to the 2024 Met Gala. As photographed above, she wore a strapless Marc Jacobs dress with a sheer panel covered in tiny mirrors. Funnily enough, the tennis champion revealed that she actually cracked one while getting dressed: “I broke one zipping up. It was too late [to replace it] ’cause I was already running behind!”

2. Swarovski’s Masters of Light Opening celebration

Venus can do no wrong in black and white. While attending Swarovski’s Masters of Light celebration, she wore a black suit with white accents throughout, including the lapels, cuffs, and stripes running down the sides of her trousers. It was a Swarovski event, after all, so she paired the look with a few necklaces from the brand.

3. Lacoste’s Paris Fashion Week show

Naturally, Venus showed up to Lacoste’s FW25 show in the brand’s signature greens, looking every bit the fashion icon she is. She wore a forest green midi dress with a keyhole cutout at the bust (it's partially hidden by her scarf), then topped the look with a green coat. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate the shoes and the bag?!

4.The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

Venus attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards with her hubby, Andrea Preti, with the two of them gracing the carpet in black. Her velvet dress was covered in tiny crystals from the bodice to the sleeves. Side note: bangs suit Venus so well!

5. Serena Williams’ pre-ESPYs party

Taking it back just a tad (OK, maybe more than that), Venus wore an ivory mini dress with a deep V-neckline to Serena’s pre-ESPYS house party in 2010. She accessorized with plenty of gold jewelry — earrings, bracelets, and even a long necklace — along with peep-toe heels.

6. The 2008 Met Gala

Venus’ Met Gala looks are just too iconic to revisit only one. In 2008, the late and legendary André Leon Talley escorted her into the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wore a bronze Carolina Herrera dress that paired perfectly with her short hair and eyeshadow.

7. The 2024 Fashion Awards

There aren’t many celebrities who can pull off a jumpsuit, but we’re happy to report that Venus is one of them. While attending the 2024 Fashion Awards, she wore a plunging Thom Browne number topped with a black coat. Although the sleeves (intentionally) swallowed her hands, Venus did show a bit of leg thanks to the one-piece being cropped at the shins.

8. The 2025 US Open

Nobody — and we mean nobody — does tennis-core like Venus. During her match against Karolína Muchová at the 2025 U.S. Open, she went full monochrome with a white pleated skirt, a fitted polo, and an overshirt. No question, the real showstopper was her butter-yellow shearling racket holder courtesy of ERL.

9. The 2010 French Open

While we’re on the topic of Venus’ tennis looks, the California native attended the 2010 French Open in a black lace dress with a bright red trim. Don’t worry, she wore undershorts that matched her skin tone underneath. “Lace has never been done before in tennis, and I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time,” she told reporters at the time, per ESSENCE.

10. The 2005 Glam Slam kickoff party

Aside from the pearls, Venus showed up to the 2005 U.S. Open kickoff party in head-to-toe pink — and back then, this look was all the rage. Her pink flats? So cute!

11. The 2025 Met Gala

As we’ve seen time and time again, emerald green is absolutely Venus’ color. For the 2025 Met Gala, she wore a custom Lacoste tennis skirt with a matching polo and a voluminous cape — decorated with tasseled fringe along the lapels — in the brand’s signature colors. Talk about stunning!

12. The 2000 US Open

Venus and Reebok had a magic run back in the day. The very year she secured what was called the “largest single endorsement deal ever signed by a female athlete” at the time, the Wimbledon champion attended her doubles match against Kristen Boogert and Miriam Oremans in a red-and-yellow skirt set.

13. Paris Fashion Week 2022

Venus took on Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show in double denim. She paired denim shorts with a matching jacket from the house and a crop top underneath. What more could anyone ask for from the tennis icon?

14. The 2024 ESPY Awards

Of course, we couldn’t complete a list of Venus’ best fashion moments without mentioning the many times she’s hit the red carpet with her sister. At the 2024 ESPYs, she wore a velvet blazer styled like a dress with platform heels. Meanwhile, Serena went in a similar direction with a double-breasted black blazer.

15. Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show

For the very few people who doubted Venus could look equally chic in menswear, behold her outfit at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2024 menswear show. She styled a cropped jacket over a white Oxford shirt and black pants. As a slightly unexpected touch, Venus completed the look with a black tie and matching combat boots.

16. Vogue World 2024

Last but definitely not least, Venus walked the Vogue World 2024 show in a custom Marine Serre ensemble made from repurposed tennis bags. Oh, the sustainable fashionista she is! “Marine absolutely killed the look,” Venus told Vogue. “She really embodied femininity, athleticism and chicness all in one. And most importantly, it makes me feel empowered and confident.”