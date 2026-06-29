Image Image Credit Edilzon Gamez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt General view of a demolished building at Caraballeda after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 27, 2026 in La Guaira, Venezuela. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Twin earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on June 24, marking the strongest recorded in the country in more than a century.

Officials report at least 1,450 deaths, thousands of injuries and more than 12,000 people displaced.

Rescue crews are continuing search operations across affected areas as hospitals manage structural damage and high patient volumes.

Venezuela is still reeling from last week's devastating twin earthquakes as rescue crews continue searching for survivors while families across the country wait for answers.

According to CNN, at least 1,450 people have died since the back-to-back earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on June 24, making them the strongest earthquakes recorded in the country in more than a century. Officials have also reported thousands of injuries and more than 12,000 people displaced as aftershocks continue to rattle affected communities.

There are still signs of hope. CNN also reported that emergency crews have rescued several people from collapsed buildings in recent days, including an infant and others who survived for days beneath the rubble. Those rescues have become rare bright spots as search teams race against time to locate anyone still trapped.

Nearly 50,000 people are still missing after twin earthquakes in Venezuela

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen as rescue crews search across Caracas, La Guaira and neighboring communities for survivors.

According to The Wall Street Journal, nearly 50,000 people remain unaccounted for, with families searching hospitals, shelters and disaster sites while international rescue teams work alongside local volunteers. The publication also stated that frustration has grown over the pace of recovery efforts, with some residents criticizing what they describe as a slow government response and limited access to heavy equipment needed to clear debris.

CNN also reported that hospitals in Caracas are struggling to keep up with the influx of patients. Dr. Andres Cortiz, a volunteer with Healing Venezuela, told the network that eight hospitals were forced to close because of structural damage, sending patients to already overcrowded facilities. He added that medical workers are urgently seeking cleaning supplies, including bleach, detergent and sterilizing materials needed to keep treatment areas safe.

Argentine soccer player Lucas Trejo among those mourning family after Venezuela earthquake

The tragedy has also reached the sports world. According to The Guardian, Argentine soccer player Lucas Trejo lost his wife, Yanina Maranella, and the couple's two children after they were trapped beneath the rubble in La Guaira. Trejo had reportedly spent three days searching for them before rescue workers recovered their bodies.

The publication also revealed that Venezuelan footballer Héctor Bello lost his wife, who died while protecting their infant daughter during the collapse of their home.

As rescue efforts continue, officials remain focused on locating survivors while aid organizations work to deliver medical care, food and emergency supplies to thousands of people whose lives were upended by one of Venezuela's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.