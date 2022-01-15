Image Image Credit Mario Tama / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Gavin Newsom Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Not too long after it started, officials lifted the tsunami warning that caused widespread panic and urgent evacuations across the West Coast. The National Weather Service initially issued advisory after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Northern California coast near Eureka on Thursday (Dec. 5) morning.

According to FOX 13, the National Weather Service warned several people in the area, "A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed that the state’s Office of Emergency Services were “actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California.” He also urged residents on Twitter to “follow guidance from local emergency responders.”

Later, the National Weather Service for San Francisco and the Bay area put out another statement: “The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area."

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that at least 5.3 million Californians were under the tsunami warning, issued with a yellow alert predicting localized but minimal damage. Per the data, the earthquake was “primarily strike-slip,” meaning the tectonic plates shifted more horizontally than vertically, ultimately resulting in a tsunami being less likely to happen.

California, like numerous other coastal states, is no stranger to natural disasters. In August 2023, REVOLT reported on a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hitting Ventura County during tropical storm Hilary, which was originally expected to be a category four hurricane.

“It’s a combination of a whole bunch of weird things happening all at the same time. But we’re used to that in the state of California. We do a lot of juggling,” retired fire chief Harold Schapelhouman said at the time.