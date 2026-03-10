Image Image Credit Courtesy of BlackDoctor Image Alt Courtesy of BlackDoctor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

BlackDoctor introduced AI-powered healthcare tools to improve how medical knowledge is delivered to patients and providers.

The rollout includes BlackDoctor Pro and an expanded network of more than 20,000 healthcare professionals.

WellBot and Health On Point focus on clinical simulation, diagnostic feedback, and helping users prepare for medical appointments.

BlackDoctor is stepping into a new era with a broader approach to serving Black America. On Tuesday (March 10), the longtime health and wellness company unveiled a refreshed identity, a two-pronged digital model, and a new set of AI-powered resources created to improve how medical knowledge reaches Black patients and the professionals who care for them. The rollout was marked by an interactive launch event in New York City, where press and partners got a firsthand look.

The move responds to a problem BlackDoctor says existed for years. Although Black Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, much of the healthcare system still relies on broad data that does not fully reflect how illnesses show up, develop, or are treated in Black communities. Factors like genetics, environmental conditions, access to care, and delayed diagnoses can all shape outcomes in ways that are often overlooked.

BlackDoctor’s latest rollout is meant to close that gap. Its consumer site, BlackDoctor.com, will continue offering culturally grounded resources and expert-backed support for individuals and families making day-to-day wellness decisions. At the same time, the newly launched BlackDoctor Pro expands the company’s reach with a professional-facing destination designed to help practitioners strengthen communication and care. The brand also announced an expanded network of more than 20,000 healthcare professionals, along with a new medical advisory board.

Two AI tools sit at the center of the launch. WellBot is a clinical simulation experience that lets practitioners work through realistic patient scenarios while receiving feedback on diagnostic thinking, treatment decisions, and communication habits. Health On Point gives users a place to ask questions, better understand concerns, and prepare for appointments using insight informed by more than 20 years of BlackDoctor content and the lived experience of Black physicians, healthcare professionals, and wellness experts.

“This launch is about enhancing how health information is built and delivered,” CEO Reginald Ware said. “When guidance is generalized from population-level data, it misses how care actually works for Black people.” President and Chief Operating Officer Akinwole “Aki” Garrett added, “This platform is built to operate on both sides of that problem. We’re giving consumers tools that reflect how health actually works for them, and we’re giving healthcare practitioners the insight they need to engage Black patients more effectively.”

BlackDoctor is extending its mission across media and live events

The company’s expansion also reaches beyond its websites and digital tools. BlackDoctor is rolling out its first podcast series, “The Pulse,” alongside “BlackDoctor Sessions,” a video series focused on culturally sensitive conversations around medicine, wellness, and health equity. In addition to its NYC launch, BlackDoctor plans to tie future efforts to major health awareness campaigns and 10 signature live activations throughout the year.