Image Image Credit Ryan Murphy / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch speak to the media regarding the attempted bombing at a right-wing protest in front of Gracie Mansion on Saturday, on March 8, 2026 in New York City. Two suspects were arrested on March 7 for allegedly throwing bombs that did not explode during a protest outside Gracie Mansion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Federal authorities said two explosive devices were thrown outside Gracie Mansion and neither detonated.

Two suspects, ages 18 and 19, were arrested and are expected to face federal prosecution in Manhattan.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the incident as “appalling” while reaffirming support for peaceful protest and free speech protections.

Following the protests over the weekend, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says anti-Muslim bigotry is “not anything new” to him or the many Muslims residing in the city.

On Monday (March 9) morning, at a joint news conference alongside NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Mamdani addressed the incident in which an improvised explosive device was thrown outside his residence. “I'm the first Muslim mayor of New York City. Anti-Muslim bigotry is not new to me, and it's not anything new to the one million or so Muslim New Yorkers who know this city as our home,” he said, according to NBC News New York.

“While I found this protest appalling, I will not waver in my belief that it should be able to happen,” Mamdani continued. “This is a free society.” Commissioner Tisch added that she couldn’t provide extensive details given the ongoing investigation but confirmed that the two suspects would be prosecuted in federal court in Manhattan.

Details about the explosive devices thrown near Gracie Mansion

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the incident unfolded during a clash between counter-protesters and an anti-Islam demonstration outside Gracie Mansion, where Mamdani resides. On Sunday (March 8), the FBI said two devices were thrown during the incident, though neither of them exploded, while a third device remains under investigation.

Police identified one counterprotester, 18-year-old Emir Balat, as the person who allegedly threw a device toward the protest area on Saturday (March 7). According to Commissioner Tisch, the improvised explosive was “slightly smaller than a football” and “appeared to be a jar wrapped in black tape containing bolts, screws and a hobby fuse.” The second suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi.

Fortunately, Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were unharmed and not home at the time.

Image Image Credit CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt View of an unexploded homemade explosive device thrown by a left-wing activist towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang against alleged "Islamification" and to ask for a "stop of public Muslim prayer" in New York, in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns the incident in a statement

In a statement released on Sunday (March 8), Mamdani wrote, “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.”

He continued, “What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal; it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.” Mamdani later thanked the NYPD for showing the “courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day.”