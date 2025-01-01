Image Image Credit Photo by Ralston Smith Image Alt Christopher Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The slogan, “Health is wealth,” has grown from a catchy phrase to a lifestyle movement. It has become widely apparent that diet, physical activity, and mental health awareness are necessary to live the prosperous life we all dream about. In Black communities, health is something that many people might take for granted. To try to decrease their health risks, Black men are switching up their game plans — and it has been a lifesaver. Letting the pressures and struggles of the world continue to take their physical toll is no longer an option we can afford. So more and more Black men, like Christopher Williams, are taking a stand when it comes to their health and encouraging others to do the same.

After surviving multiple heart attacks and being a stage III appendiceal cancer warrior, Williams can attest to receiving life-changing news when it comes to health and transforming your story into a powerful movement. To bring more awareness to health and wellness in local communities, Williams founded a Brooklyn-based nonprofit called Heart, Body & Soul, Inc. This nonprofit was created to serve Black men by improving awareness and providing access to physical and mental health services through community, events and resources. Not only does Heart, Body, and Soul, Inc. bring safe spaces for Black men to speak their truth about their health, but the organization also curates experiences such as The Black Man’s Health Festival to help others come together in solidarity, celebrate Black wellness, and shift the narrative.

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, Williams shared a letter to Black men about the importance of investing in their health and setting the example for the next generation. Read the heartfelt call-to-action below.

Dear Brothers,

I’m writing to you not just as a survivor, but as a man who has had some very real, near-death experiences and chose life over everything else.

I’ve survived multiple heart attacks. Just writing that statement reminds me of the depression, frustration, fatigue, and stress I experienced each time I worked to recover from one. Then I got diagnosed with stage III appendiceal cancer and almost questioned God’s plan. I’ve sat in cold hospital rooms numerous times, alone with just my thoughts and the sound of constantly beeping machines, wondering if I'd ever make it back home. But through all of that pain, one truth became crystal clear to me: We, as Black men, are often overlooked, underserved, and under-informed when it comes to our health. And it’s costing us our lives.

I couldn’t stand to see and hear stories of friends and friends of friends losing their lives to diseases or illnesses that were treatable and preventable. I could no longer stand by and hear stories of doctors either misdiagnosing or not listening to Black men who were suffering. That's why I turned my pain into purpose, because survival isn’t enough — we deserve to thrive. We deserve to live long, full, joyful lives. Wellness for us isn’t just physical; it’s emotional, mental, and spiritual. Wellness for us needs to be an act of self-love. It’s time to break the cycle of silence. It’s time to choose ourselves.

Brothers, your life matters too much to let pride, fear, or neglect rob you of it. Early detection matters. Regular check-ups matter. Talking about our struggles instead of hiding them matters. It’s not weakness — it’s strength. It’s legacy. It’s love.

My hope is that my work and these words help you realize how important safe spaces are for us. We need to take action and celebrate how powerful we are beyond measure. We need to invest in ourselves and prioritize joy.

Brothers, don’t wait for a wake-up call, because it might end up being a final call. Let’s normalize conversations about our mental and physical health. Let’s normalize choosing life over existence.

I’m still here by the grace of God — and I’m fighting for you to be here too. Let's think about building a future where our survival is not a miracle, but an expectation.

With love and strength,

Chris Williams