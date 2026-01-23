Image Image Credit Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trinity Rodman announces her re-signing with the Washington Spirit during a press conference in Los Angeles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) introduced a new “High Impact Player” rule that allows teams to exceed the salary cap for select stars.

Trinity Rodman’s deal follows a trend of rising salaries in the league, signaling a shift in how women’s soccer values top talent.

Her contract with the Washington Spirit builds on a career that began with a championship and a previous record-setting deal in 2021.

Trinity Rodman is staying in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). On Thursday (Jan. 22), the U.S. women’s national team forward signed a record three-year contract with the Washington Spirit to remain with the club through 2028, ending months of uncertainty after her previous deal expired on Dec. 31.

ESPN pegged the agreement at more than $2 million per year, including bonuses, making Trinity, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, the highest-paid player in NWSL history. Her agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, also described it as the highest salary in women’s soccer worldwide.

“It feels amazing, I’m very happy, I’m very blessed,” Trinity said after signing, “I think it’s a monumental and game-changing moment right now.” The announcement was made at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, near where Trinity is training with the United States Women's National Team (USWNT), alongside Spirit owner Michele Kang and president of soccer operations Haley Carter.

Trinity has spent her entire pro career in Washington after being selected No. 2 in the 2021 NWSL Draft out of high school. She helped the Spirit win their first NWSL championship that season and soon after signed a four-year, $1.1 million deal that set the league’s standard at the time. Since then, top contracts have continued to climb; Portland Thorns forward Sophia Wilson recently became the first NWSL player with a $1 million annual contract for 2026.

Trinity also tied the moment to the sport’s next big stage: “And it’s perfect timing with the World Cup happening in the U.S., too,” she said.

The rule change behind Trinity Rodman’s deal

Trinity’s signing became controversial because it collided with the NWSL’s salary-cap system. ESPN described the team salary cap as $3.5 million in 2025, with expectations it rises to about $3.7 million in 2026 after revenue share.

Last November, Washington and Trinity reached a backloaded, multi-year structure that annualized to more than $1 million per year, but commissioner Jessica Berman rejected it for violating the “spirit” of league rules. The National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) filed a grievance on Trinity’s behalf, and the league’s board later approved a “High Impact Player” mechanism that allows teams to spend up to $1 million over the cap for qualifying stars. “Trin’s contract has benefited from the implementation of the HIP rule,” Carter said. Still, she stressed the paperwork is locked in: “The reality is a contract is a contract.”