Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Vanessa Bryant attends Baby2Baby's Back2School Celebration Presented by Carhartt on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Vanessa Bryant partnered with Baby2Baby and Carhartt to provide essential school gear to students in Los Angeles.

The event is part of Baby2Baby’s national initiative to support over one million children living in poverty.

Each child received Kobe sneakers and branded gear through the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation’s contribution.

Vanessa Bryant just gave back, in a big way, joining Baby2Baby for its annual Back2School Celebration.

Hosted at Ninth Street Elementary in Los Angeles yesterday (Aug. 13), the event provided students with brand-new backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, clothing, and other essentials ahead of the first day of school, according to a press release.

The celebration was part of Baby2Baby’s nationwide work supporting over one million children living in poverty each year, including students in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Clark County, and more than 150 other low-income school districts.

“I’m excited to be here today at Baby2Baby’s back-to-school celebration, helping distribute new backpacks, clothing, shoes and school supplies to so many amazing students,” Vanessa said at the event. “As our city still recovers from the fires, it’s important that we continue to support our community and give children the essentials they need to head into the new school year and make it their best one yet.”

In an Instagram post, she added, “I had such an incredible day at @baby2baby’s annual Back2School Celebration presented by @carhartt! Together, we helped students choose their favorite new backpacks, school supplies, and more essentials they need to thrive in the classroom. I am so proud to be a @Baby2Baby Angel and support their work providing critical items to one million children every year across the country.”

Vanessa was joined by Kendrick Lamar’s partner and founder of Love + Ethos, Whitney Alford, along with comedian Ali Wong, with the day made possible by longtime Baby2Baby partner Carhartt, a premium workwear brand.

A Mamba & Mambacita touch

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — which Vanessa founded to carry on the legacies of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant — also took part in the event. Every child went home with foundation gear and a pair of Kobe sneakers, creating what the nonprofit called “the perfect kick-off to a new school year and fall sports,” in an Instagram post.