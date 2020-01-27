Image Image Credit John W. McDonough / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A larger-than-life void in the world of sports continues to be felt as Kobe Bryant fans grapple with the anniversary of his passing. Sunday (Jan. 26) marked five years since the Black Mamba, 41, his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna “Mambacita” Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The dynamic father-daughter duo; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Sarah and Payton Chester; and Ara Zobayan, were en route to a girls' basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Foggy conditions that morning is said to have impacted visibility, causing the pilot to collide with a hill, killing everyone on board instantly.

Across social media, a flood of tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers great, his daughter and the other victims have filled timelines. Among them is a photo of Kobe and Gianna sitting courtside at a Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game, weeks before the tragedy, on Dec. 29, 2019. His former team shared that the Bryants are “always in our hearts.” Carmelo Anthony shared a photo of him and Kobe during the 2012 Olympics as Team USA teammates. The former New York Knicks forward captioned the moment, “Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Others reshared some of his memorable quotes about his Mamba Mentality, how the NBA All-Star impacted their lives for the better and an overwhelming amount of people simply posted about how surreal it feels to mourn the immensely talented athlete. Kobe ended his 20-year career in 2016 with five league championship titles. Two years later, he won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for Dear Basketball at the 2018 Academy Awards.

This summer, on Aug. 19, Vanessa Bryant will publish her first book, “Mamba & Mambacita Forever,” in honor of her late husband and second-born daughter. Together, the couple are parents to four girls: Natalia, 22, Bianca, 8, and Capri, 5. The literary work is a collection of photos of murals, memorials, candlelight vigils and more from around the world paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna. It will also include stories about the works of art.

“Taken together, what emerges is the story of a man who became even more than he himself could have imagined, an avatar of determination, discipline and competitiveness. He was also a worldwide icon, one of the greatest athletes of our time, a man committed to his family and to fatherhood,” said publisher MCD in a press release. Fans can pre-order the book now.