Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vanessa and Capri Bryant during a ceremony unveiling honoring Kobe Bryant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Capri Bryant’s tribute photo mirrors Kobe’s 1999 pose, capturing a legacy moment full of heart and determination.

Vanessa Bryant shared the image on Instagram, drawing love from fans and celebs alike.

The tribute came just after Capri’s 6th birthday and came alongside a recent homage from NBA champion Jalen Williams.

On Thursday (July 24), Vanessa Bryant shared a touching photo of 6-year-old Capri recreating one of her late father Kobe Bryant’s most iconic images. The picture, posted on Instagram, showed the youngest of the Bryant family striking the same pose Kobe did back in 1999: standing at the free-throw line, basketball in one hand, and a cast on the other. At the time, Kobe was just a few seasons into his legendary Los Angeles Lakers career. After fracturing his wrist, he still showed up to practice in pajamas — determined to improve his game by any means necessary.

“Like father, like daughter,” Vanessa captioned the post. The image quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments with purple and gold hearts. Among them were Ciara, Candace Parker, and Khloe Kardashian.

Vanessa Bryant shares touching moments from Capri’s sixth birthday celebration at Disneyland

Just days before the tribute, Capri celebrated her sixth birthday in true Bryant fashion — surrounded by love, family, and fun. On July 20, Vanessa took her daughters — Natalia, (22), Bianka (8), and Capri — to Disneyland to mark the special day. “Capri, we love you so much!!!! Happy 6th birthday to my sweet Koko Bean!” she wrote alongside joyful photos from the outing. The images showed Capri beaming with excitement — capturing the kind of happiness Vanessa has worked hard to preserve for her daughters since the tragic 2020 helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gigi’s lives.

Kobe’s iconic pose also inspires Jalen Williams’ tribute to the Lakers legend

Around the same time as Capri’s tribute, Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams posted his own recreation of Kobe’s 1999 photo. Williams, dressed in pajamas and a wrist wrap in the tribute, is currently recovering from surgery following the Thunder’s successful championship run. His caption, which included his jersey number and a side-by-side with Bryant, served as a nod to his childhood idol.