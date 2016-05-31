Image Image Credit Matthew Stockman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oklahoma City Thunder celebrating their NBA Finals victory Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have obtained their first NBA championship title since the organization relocated from Seattle.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history. He won the scoring title, MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

Tyrese Haliburton’s injury changed everything. The Pacers lost momentum and may lose him all next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time since relocating from Seattle (where they were the SuperSonics), securing a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 Finals on Sunday (June 22). In front of a raucous home crowd, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name into basketball history, posting 29 points, 12 assists and five rebounds to lock up his Finals MVP trophy — a fitting end to a season that also saw him win league MVP and the scoring title.

As ESPN later revealed, the matchup’s turning point came when Indiana’s All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton collapsed midway through the first quarter with what was confirmed to be a torn right Achilles tendon. Already battling a calf strain, Haliburton drained a few quick threes and appeared poised to lead the Pacers in a title push. Instead, he was carried off the court, and the momentum slowly shifted.

Indiana managed to stay competitive through the first half, even taking a one-point lead into halftime. But OKC’s suffocating defense clamped down in the third quarter, forcing eight turnovers and launching a 19–2 run that turned the tide. Chet Holmgren added five blocks to go with 18 points, while Jalen Williams chipped in 20 points to help seal the win.

Thunder’s lockdown defense, youth movement power NBA Finals victory

With an average age under 26, the Thunder became the youngest team in decades to win an NBA championship. Their defensive effort in Game 7 reflected what made them dominant all season: Rotations, effort and physicality. Oklahoma City forced 21 turnovers overall, converting them into 32 points. Their 105.7 defensive rating throughout the playoffs was the best of any team and the best mark by an NBA champion since the Raptors in 2019.

Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Williams all registered multiple steals, disrupting Indiana’s rhythm as the game wore on. Though Indiana made a late run to cut the deficit to 10, Oklahoma City’s determination and balance carried them across the finish line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins elite NBA history with Finals MVP honor

Gilgeous-Alexander’s postseason run will be remembered as one of the greatest in recent memory. He averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.9 steals in the Finals — leading all players in scoring and finishing top three in multiple categories. With the win, he became just the fourth player in league history to win the scoring title, regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same year, joining legends like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

“This isn’t just a win for me. This is a win for my family. This is a win for my friends,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. “This is a win for everyone who was in my corner growing up. This is a win for the fans, the best fans in the world.”

While Oklahoma City celebrates a long-awaited title, the Pacers must regroup. Haliburton's recovery timeline — potentially stretching into 2026 — will define their offseason plans and Eastern Conference outlook. For now, the Thunder sit atop the basketball world, built not just for the moment, but for a dynasty.