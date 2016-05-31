Image Image Credit Matthew Stockman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates against the Indiana Pacers during 2025 NBA Finals Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Jalen Williams delivered a breakout performance that shifted the momentum of the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton’s injury left the Pacers struggling to keep pace in a must-win matchup.

OKC’s defense and depth proved decisive, forcing 22 turnovers and dominating late.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now one win away from their first NBA championship since the franchise moved from Seattle, thanks to a breakout performance by Jalen Williams in Monday’s (June 16) 120-109 Game 5 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Williams delivered a career-defining effort with 40 points on 14-of-25 shooting, including a momentum-swinging three-pointer with 8:06 remaining that sparked an 18-6 Thunder run. The All-NBA honoree also contributed six rebounds and four assists, answering lingering questions about his ability to serve as a consistent second option behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“He was fearless tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame, “Every time we needed a shot, he made it.” Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points, 10 assists, and 2 steals of his own, marking his 15th 30-point game this postseason, trailing only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon for the most in a single playoff run.

The win pushed Oklahoma City to a 3-2 series lead and maintained its home dominance, having led for 141 of 144 total minutes across three games. The Thunder’s defensive identity shone again, as they forced 22 turnovers for 32 points. Despite a strong push in the fourth quarter that cut the Thunder's lead to two points, the Pacers couldn’t match OKC’s pace down the stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton’s injury limits Pacers in Game 5 loss

For Indiana, the night was defined by the visible limitations of Tyrese Haliburton, who re-aggravated a right calf injury in the first quarter. Though he returned in the second with his leg wrapped, Haliburton failed to make a field goal and finished with four points — matching a playoff career low. He also recorded six assists and seven rebounds, but his lack of scoring created a major void in Indiana’s offense.

“It’s the Finals,” Haliburton said after the game, “If I can walk, then I want to play.” Head coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged the guard’s compromised health but stopped short of suggesting he’d sit for Game 6.

Backup point guard T.J. McConnell gave Indiana a lift with 18 points and four assists in 22 minutes, but the Pacers were ultimately undone by their turnovers and a late scoring drought. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 28 points, while Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith contributed on the defensive end, albeit inconsistently.

Oklahoma City’s defense and depth key to NBA Finals Game 5 win

Game 5 reinforced what made Oklahoma City such a force throughout the postseason: Elite perimeter defense, smart rotations and versatility across positions. Head coach Mark Daigneault’s decision to bring in Alex Caruso early in the second half proved pivotal. That lineup — featuring Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Luguentz Dort — anchored the Thunder’s closing run and stifled any hope of a late Indiana comeback.

Game 6 returns to Indianapolis on Thursday (June 19), where the Pacers will need to recapture the energy and execution that fueled their earlier wins. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, is unlikely to take its foot off the gas. Should the Thunder replicate their Game 5 intensity, they could avoid a potential Game 7 and cement themselves as one of the youngest teams in NBA history to win a title.