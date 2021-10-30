Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The first stop of Usher's "Past Present Future Tour" was set for Wednesday (Aug. 14) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Unfortunately, the hometown hero decided to postpone the inaugural date in order to ensure that his health is fully in order.

"For my 30-plus-year career, 100 percent of my blood, sweat, and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans," he explained in a social media post. "I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well, which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You're still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present, and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date, but you'll also be getting 100 percent of me."

Usher continued, "The last thing I ever want to do is disappoint you, the fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn't be the entertainer that I am if I can't physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can't wait to celebrate this legacy with you."

The Coming Home singer is scheduled to continue said tour throughout North America until its closing date in Houston at the end of November. Come 2025, he'll head overseas for a second leg that will touch down in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

For those unable to attend the "Past Present Future Tour," this September will bring forth the premiere of RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS. The concert documentary will give viewers an in-depth look into Usher's French residency in 2023. You can check out the full trailer for that here.