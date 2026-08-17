Image Image Credit JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / Contributor via Getty Images and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US singer Usher attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026 and Chris Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Usher and Chris Brown's "The R&B Tour" introduced eight more stadium dates, now totaling 59 shows across North America.

Newly added cities include Miami, New Jersey, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Presale access starts Thursday (Aug. 20), with the general sale starting the following Monday (Aug. 24).

In case you missed the opportunity to snag tickets for Chris Brown and Usher’s “The R&B Tour” — which, so far, has already taken them through Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, and many more cities — you’re in luck. On Monday (Aug. 17), the “New Flame” collaborators added even more dates to their co-headlining trek, pushing the grand total to a whopping 59 stadium shows.

Among the eight new stops are third shows at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, plus another return to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for what will be their fifth time there since the tour began in June. As if they haven’t already torn the roof off enough times there, Brown and Usher are also heading back to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for a fourth show, Billboard reported.

Thankfully, they’re not just doubling back to cities they already know will sell out. Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Columbia, South Carolina, have also been added to the bill. “The love has been unreal, so we’re keeping it going and adding MORE DATES,” Usher and Breezy wrote in a joint Instagram post. Check out the flyer below, then scroll down for more information on tickets and some of our favorite moments from “The R&B Tour” so far.

Chris Brown and Usher’s “The R&B Tour” ticket details and viral moments

For anyone interested in purchasing tickets, the presale will go live on Ticketmaster starting Thursday (Aug. 20) at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale following next Monday (Aug. 24) at 10 a.m. local time.

Brown and Usher’s “The R&B Tour” stops so far have been pretty epic, to say the least. Outside of the Nashville woman who went viral after being removed from the stage during Usher's “Can U Handle It?” performance, the duo has welcomed special guests like 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Future, Jadakiss, and Fat Joe, to name a few.

Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher and Chris Brown perform at Rogers Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There was also the fan who tried to feed Usher a cherry she had already put in her mouth and Dave Chappelle making it rain Usher Bucks, all of which you can check out in REVOLT’s roundup of the trek’s most viral moments so far.