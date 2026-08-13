Image Image Credit Robert Okine/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher and Chris Brown perform at Rogers Stadium in Toronto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher and Chris Brown’s co-headlining "The R&B Tour" kicked off in Denver and launched a top-notch stadium run throughout all of North America. The shows were designed around the veteran duo's catalogs, choreography, and shared performances, but some of the tour’s most memorable moments have happened outside the script.

Celebrity sightings have unexpectedly become part of the show, fans have created hilarious interactions of their own, and the two-night MetLife Stadium run delivered several surprise appearances. Social media made sure what happened on those nights traveled well beyond the stadium.

From a comedian helping himself during a spicy segment to the internet briefly wondering if a certain legend was somehow cloned, check out some of the bigger must-see viral moments from "The R&B Tour."

1. Dave Chappelle helps himself to Usher Bucks

Usher found an unexpected guest while making his way through the crowd at Northwest Stadium near Washington, D.C. During “Nice & Slow,” he stopped after recognizing a legendary comedian and actor before abruptly asking, “Is that Dave Chappelle?”

Chappelle then reached into the red Goyard bag Usher was carrying, grabbed a handful of faux Usher Bucks, and started making it rain on people around him. The interaction created a wealth of memes across social media which will likely bring laughs long after it went down.

2. Chris Brown tries to get a fan out of work

One concertgoer managed to get Chris Brown himself to plead her case for a day off.

In a video that circulated online in July, Brown stood behind the fan — a reported teacher who goes by Dejah Dedeaux on social media — and addressed her employer directly. “Aye, she came to the concert… she was exemplary,” he said before asking that she be given the day off and suggesting the boss “send a substitute.”

3. Does Usher have a clone? The singer joins the fun

Following one of the MetLife Stadium shows, clips of Usher prompted some social media users to question whether the person onstage was actually him. The chatter snowballed into a viral theory involving a lookalike, body double, or “clone.”

Usher laughed along rather than taking the speculation seriously. “Ya’ll are funny…clone? They can’t clone this??” he wrote on Instagram. In another comment, he joked, “AI ain’t that advanced.” His responses were later shared by the official R&B Tour account alongside performance footage.

4. A husband reminds Chris Brown, “That’s my wife”

The tour’s Denver opening night also produced an instantly relatable fan interaction.

As Brown hugged a woman during his set, her husband filmed the encounter and called out, “Ay Chris, that’s my wife.” It was all in good nature, as the wife in question (NyKea Srey on Instagram) later spoke on the brief connection. "Please ignore my ugly singing; I was trying not to cry," she wrote. "I’ve been a CB fan since I was 7 years old. Sitting in front of the TV trying to learn "Run It." I manifested this. I’m forever blessed."

5. 50 Cent pulls off a two-stadium night

50 Cent made his MetLife surprise even more impressive by arriving after already performing at another New York-area stadium.

Earlier that night, the rapper appeared at Citi Field during Fuerza Regida’s U.S. stadium tour finale. He later surfaced at MetLife with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, where he delivered a roughly five-minute medley of “What Up Gangsta,” “Many Men,” and “P.I.M.P.”

6. Jadakiss and Fat Joe make MetLife a New York affair

The first MetLife show also gave Usher a chance to bring some (additional) New York rap history into his set.

Jadakiss joined him for “Throwback,” their collaboration from Usher’s 2004 album, Confessions. Kiss then shared the stage with Fat Joe for “New York," giving that particular stop another distinctly local moment.

7. Mary J. Blige and Method Man reunite for a classic

Night two at MetLife delivered another major New York moment. Mary J. Blige took to the stage before Method Man joined her for “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.” Fan footage showed the entire stadium erupting when the Wu-Tang rapper joined in on the festivities.

8. Future brings “March Madness” to MetLife

Future was another surprise guest during the second MetLife concert. The Atlanta rapper performed “March Madness,” giving the stadium another major Hip Hop cameo during the guest-heavy show.

Notably, Ashanti and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie were also surprise guests during Usher and CB's iconic MetLife run.

9. A fan takes Usher’s onstage serenade into her own hands

During the July 28 Birmingham show at Protective Stadium, one fan flipped the script during Usher’s “Can U Handle It?” serenade.

After being brought onstage, she climbed on top of Usher and later straddled him as a bowl of cherries entered the routine. She put a cherry in her own mouth before attempting to feed it to the singer. Usher opened his mouth, then turned his head away at the last second, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd. Online viewers joked that the veteran serenader briefly found himself being the modest one for once.

Usher switched up one of his signature fan-interaction moments during the second MetLife Stadium show by putting the spotlight on couples in the crowd.

HelloBeautiful’s Shamika Sanders, who attended the show, described Usher as trading his usual solo interaction for an opportunity to showcase couples, who proceeded to “tease, entice, and show out with cherries.” The romantic crowd participation fit the mood of a night Sanders described as the “perfect date night.”