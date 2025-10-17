Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt Usher and Chris Brown perform onstage during "The UR Experience" tour at Staples Center. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The remix brings together three generations of R&B talent in one track, Usher, Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller.

Listeners are especially praising the chemistry and vocal blend of Usher and Chris Brown’s reunion.

Some fans are calling for a full-length project or tour from Usher and Chris Brown.

On Friday (Oct. 17), Chris Brown joined forces with Usher for “It Depends (The Remix).” Like the original version released in July, Bryson Tiller also appears on the viral dance track. The seductive single is equal parts nostalgic and fresh as the ATL superstar takes command of the intro with a nod to his smash hit, “Nice & Slow,” by spelling out U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D.

The Nico Baran and RIOTUSA-produced banger switches into overdrive as Usher croons about taking down a lover and realigning chakras, and that’s just the first verse. With the promise of, “I’ll freak you right, I will,” the record charts back into familiar territory with verses from Tiller and Brown, and fans are loving every second of the almost five-minute hit. The collaboration was previewed on social media on Thursday (Oct. 16). The post teased a midnight drop with a montage of the Grammy Award-winning hitmakers at a skate rink party and on stage performing together.

Fan reactions pour in for “It Depends (The Remix)”

The consensus among listeners is that “It Depends (The Remix)” is already a certified hit less than 24 hours after its arrival. “Usher and Chris legit CANNOT miss,” declared one fan in the comments of the official audio on YouTube. A second user wrote, “I already knew this was about to be good. It’s only right that Usher comes on the remix. This is going on my playlist immediately.”

A third supporter was especially pleased with the vocal magic Usher lent to the remix. That person commented, “Usher slid like crazy on this s**t. When he gets into that singing and rapping like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and ‘Confession Part II’ mode, he is unmatched.” A fourth reaction read, “This is something this generation needs to appreciate before it's done. Two legends, two GOATs, two icons in their own lane merging together to form something great. What a time…”

Fans are already calling for more from the “New Flame” singers. “Now y’all know the people want to see Chris and Usher do the dance together,” wrote a fan, who hopes to see Usher’s entry for the “It Depends” dance challenge flooding TikTok. Another wishful thought read, “They should do an album together [and] then go on tour.” Brown recently wrapped his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” with Tiller as a special guest. Usher, GloRilla, and Bow Wow made surprise appearances at the Atlanta stop in early October.

“It Depends (The Remix)” reenergized “King of R&B” discourse

One fan paid the duo the ultimate compliment when they declared them “the two undisputed Kings of R&B.” Usher is well aware of the fan-appointed title, and it is a crown he humbly wears. He spoke about being the genre’s GOAT in a 2023 interview for The Shade Room. He explained, “I love R&B, and if people have given me that title of someone that has consistently done what I’ve done, hey, I’ll take it, but it’s so much more than just being that.”

Whether “It Depends (The Remix)” leads to more collaborations or not, fans are already treating it like a classic, and for good reason.