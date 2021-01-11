Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nas and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Hip Hop fans worldwide sat in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created Verzuz to bring some excitement into the mundane day-to-day life of quarantine. What started as at-home entertainment with artists playing hits from their catalogs in their own houses turned into full blown productions with live audiences and major partnerships from brands like Apple Music and CÎROC.

Verzuz grew into a cultural phenomenon that brought in not only millions of views, but many viral moments. Teddy Riley and Nelly’s internet connection issues during their battles were unforgettable, and so was Ray-J’s infamous performance of “One Wish” while holding his son during the quite chaotic Omarion vs. Mario pre-show battle.

In addition to the plethora of meme-able moments, the Verzuz series brought us amazing matchups between Brandy and Monica, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond, DMX and Snoop Dogg; Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers, and more. While fans have watched their favorite artists go toe-to-toe with peers in their genre, there are some Verzuz matchups that have not happened that many would love to see.

Here’s a list of some dream Verzuz battles.

1. JAY-Z vs. Nas

JAY-Z has publicly stated that no one can compete with him in a Verzuz. However, if he were to go toe-to-toe with Nas, there’s a high probability that this duo would break the internet – especially because of the pair’s history. It all started in the late ‘90s when Nas allegedly failed to show up to a recording session for JAY-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The rappers have since squashed their beef, but a Verzuz battle would bring a sweet moment of nostalgia to Hip Hop lovers. There’s no doubt the emcees have plenty of tracks to make up the 20 songs needed to qualify for a Verzuz. Imagine hearing “Takeover” and “Ether” live?

2. TLC vs. Destiny’s Child

The ‘90s and early 2000s brought us some of the best and highest-selling girl groups of all time. That said, both TLC and Destiny’s Child have had an incredible influence on music, fashion and culture, so taking a trip back in time with each iconic girl group would create one of the most memorable Verzuz battles to date.

3. Jazmine Sullivan vs. Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Jazmine Sullivan and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor have been blessing microphones with their vocal prowess for years. The debut albums of both songstresses featured production credits from Missy Elliott, and they've both won Grammys in the R&B category.

Whether through heartfelt love songs like “Need U Bad” and “When I See U'' or their passionate breakup anthems like “Bust Your Windows” and “Free Yourself,” these vocal powerhouses have hits that would keep eyes glued to screens in a Verzuz battle.

4. SZA vs. Jhené Aiko

SZA and Jhené Aiko are not afraid to be vulnerable about the ups and down of love and relationships in their music. They have put their amazing talents behind some of the best collaborations in R&B, pop and Hip Hop, such as SZA’s Grammy Award-winning duet with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More.” Aiko has also worked with big names in the industry like Common, Drake, and H.E.R. The R&B singers prioritize transparency in their music, which makes them the perfect artists for a relatable and emotional competition.

5. Anita Baker vs. Sade

Legends like Anita Baker and Sade Adu sharing a Verzuz stage would set off the night for lovers of smooth R&B and soul music. The songstresses have made huge contributions in music with tracks like “Sweet Love” and “Smooth Operator.” In a 2021 interview on “The Carlos Watson Show,” Timbaland made a mention of wanting to “give Anita her flowers” and “celebrate Sade.” A Verzuz battle between these two legends would be a great night for music.

6. Burna Boy vs. Wizkid

Afrobeats and Afrofusion music have certainly made their mark in Western culture, and African artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid are responsible for the rise in the genres’ popularity. The creatives have also made strides in music history. Wizkid’s “Essence” is the first song from a Nigerian artist to chart in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Burna Boy’s “Last Last” became the fastest Afrobeats song to be certified platinum by the RIAA.

7. Mary J. Blige vs. Toni Braxton

The R&B community would lose their minds over a battle between Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton. Known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves in song, Blige and Braxton are the voices behind some of the best R&B songs to date. R&B ballads like “Un-Break My Heart” and “Be Without You” would rock the Verzuz stage alongside their contemporary, pop and Hip Hop-infused tracks like “Real Love” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” In a 2021 “The Breakfast Club” interview, Blige shut down rumors of a possible Verzuz battle with Braxton, but that does not mean fans can’t dream.

8. Kendrick Lamar vs. J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole have become recognized as the faces of contemporary conscious rap. The two have collaborated on songs like “Forbidden Fruit” and “Shock the World,” and neither of them are afraid to discuss societal issues in their music.

Recently, Lamar and Cole exchanged diss tracks, leaving fans wondering what caused a rift between the rappers who seemed to be cordial peers. Shortly after, the 2014 Forest Hills Driv e emcee apologized to K. Dot at his very own Dreamville Festival. A little rivalry, short-lived or not, set the perfect scene for a Verzuz battle.

9. Drake vs. Kanye West

Kanye West and Drake have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, so a Verzuz battle between the frenemies would bring in viewers from all over. In a 2021 “Drink Champs'' appearance, West was asked about battling the Canadian emcee and he delivered the most Ye response ever. “I’m winning every situation… Yeah, absolutely. But it already happened... He played one of my leaked songs, and it was better than every other song this year,” he stated.

10. Lil’ Kim vs. Nicki Minaj

This battle might be a bit controversial, but Lil’ Kim has already challenged her opponent. At the 2021 BET Awards, she was asked about participating in the series and then immediately chose Nicki Minaj as her competitor. Though the pair’s beef has come and gone, a competition between different decades of music would make for an interesting faceoff. With the pairs’ extensive discographies — including respective versions of “The Jump Off” — fans would be expecting a riveting head-to-head matchup.

11. Tupac vs. The Notorious B.I.G.

A posthumous Verzuz battle between Tupac and Biggie Smalls would leave its stamp in Hip Hop history. The battle would take the audience back to the ‘90s when the friends-turned-rivals put out iconic albums like All Eyez On Me and Ready To Die. Not only would this be exciting for Tupac and Biggie Fans, it would also celebrate East Coast and West Coast Hip Hop culture. Verzuz would be the perfect platform to honor the lives of the iconic recording artists who are considered two of the most impactful voices in the genre.

12. Beyoncé vs. Mariah Carey

These ladies have completely obliterated the internet individually, so a Verzuz between them would be absolutely unforgettable. Twenty rounds would probably not be enough for these legendary vocalists, but their first No. 1 songs -- “Vision of Love” and “Crazy in Love'' -- would definitely get the party started. In an interview with E! News, Carey was asked about the possible musical standoffwith Yoncé. “First of all, I love Beyoncé, and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else, so I ain’t answering that question,” she remarked.

13. Usher vs. Chris Brown

In an interview with “BigBoyTV,” Usher said he was open to some kind of collaboration performance with Chris Brown. “Me and Chris would kill the world if we ever did something together like that,” the “Confessions” singer said. “I’m not saying it’s Verzuz, but I’ma just say this: If that ever happens, it would be one of the biggest things that anybody has ever experienced in entertainment in celebration of two people who love each other.”

The R&B sensations joined forces on “New Flame” for Brown’s album X and again for the remix of Breezy’s “Back to Sleep.” Usher has described him as a little brother, and a Verzuz battle between them would showcase mutual respect and love.

14. Prince vs. Michael Jackson

The late Prince and Michael Jackson are revered as two of the greatest entertainers of all time. There have been many X conversations about who would win in a Verzuz between the two superstars. Fans of the recording artists compare Prince’s musicianship to Jackson’s entertainment mastery and performance technique. These monumental figures in music brought us hits like “Purple Rain,” “Thriller,” and more. Their matchup on the Verzuz stage would be monumental.

15. Queen Latifah vs. MC Lyte

What better way to celebrate women in Hip Hop than a Verzuz battle between Queen Latifah and MC Lyte? This matchup between two pioneers would show appreciation for the ladies who fearlessly stepped into a male-dominated genre. MC Lyte was the first woman in rap to release a solo album and be nominated for a Grammy. In 1995, Latifah won a Grammy for Best Solo Rap Performance, and she is the first woman rapper to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. A Verzuz battle between them would present love and unity (no pun intended) in rap.

16. Pharrell Williams vs. Missy Elliott

Pharrell and Missy Elliott are two talented creatives who make great music for themselves and many other recording artists. If the two visionaries were to challenge one another to a Verzuz, there would be a wide selection of hits to choose from. This moment would also be significant for Virginians because Williams and Elliott hail from Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, respectively. Because of their endless production and songwriting credits, Elliott and Williams definitely have the range to go head-to-head in a Verzuz.

17. Ari Lennox vs. Summer Walker

This particular battle would be strictly for the R&B lovers. While the Grammy nominees have worked together on songs like “Queen Space” and “Unloyal,” their solo music has also spoken to this generation. The vocalists connect with listeners through their honesty. While some may believe it’s a bit too early for the singers to face off on a Verzuz stage, Lennox and Walker already have hits in their discography that would make a great show.