Tyler, the Creator has unleashed the chrome, militant, ready-for-war visual to “THOUGHT I WAS DEAD.” The surprise drop came on Saturday (Oct. 26), just one day after he plugged the forthcoming release of his new album CHROMAKOPIA.

The project will be available on Monday (Oct. 28) at 6 a.m. EST. “You can listen to it when you wake up, you don’t have to deprive yourself of sleep for something that is going to be there when you wake up,” he warned. But in his latest video, he has all eyes on him.

Tyler, while dressed in a military-inspired uniform, marches in front of a cargo plane, dances on the wing of the aircraft and is shown inside of the pitch-black carrier with what appears to be a flesh-toned mask covering his face. By the end of the 1-minute, 49-second visual, it is revealed that his attire is green, much like the hue used in the other promotional assets released to drum up anticipation for the album.

The somewhat deranged character he has been portraying throughout the rollout has included scenes of him loading a shipping container with soldiers, guiding them into the plane and then blowing up the cargo vessel. Thus far, the music mirrors the dystopian vibes of what fans are witnessing in the clips. On the new track, the Odd Future alum raps:

“White boys mockin' this s**t, and y'all mad at me? Y'all can suck my d**k/ Pull up old tweets, pull up old t-shirts, all that, I moonwalk over that b**ch/ T-T chain like the fit got dirty/ I was young man when a n***a hit thirty/ I was one mill’, then a n***a hit thirty/ B**ch, you ain’t Coco Gauff, you can’t serve me.”

Fans will be seeing plenty of the “NEW MAGIC WAND” artist in coming months, too. On Nov. 16-17, Tyler, along with several other acts like Kaytranada and Erykah Badu, will hit the stage at the 10th annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He’ll also be taking CHROMAKOPIA on the road for a world tour that kicks off in America in February, with dates taking him overseas well into August.