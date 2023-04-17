Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Tyler, the Creator dropped a surprise visual for “ST. CHROMA” and immediately got fans hyped for a new body of work. On Thursday (Oct. 17), the Odd Future alum officially announced CHROMAKOPIA, which — including 2009's Bastard — will be his eighth studio album. The project is expected to arrive just before Halloween, on Oct. 28.

In addition to the big reveal, Tyler shared artwork depicting him wearing the same outfit from the aforementioned clip. Fans can click on an official website to preorder the LP and merch, including a poster, hoodies and a miniature shipping container.

Back in June, the “Yonkers” star announced that he pulled out of two festivals, albeit without providing any details as to why. “I hate saying this, but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands,” he wrote on Twitter. “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

In 2021, Tyler blessed the masses with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, complete with contributions from DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and more. The project became the multitalented artist's second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a platinum certification. Two years later, Tyler returned with a deluxe version of the album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale, which contained collaborations with ASAP Rocky, Vince Staples, Madlib and YG.

Tyler also continued to expand his reach within the fashion world. As REVOLT previously reported, last March saw him launch a capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, which ranged from casual clothing items and accessories to a custom-made chessboard.