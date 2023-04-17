Image Image Credit Screenshot from Tyler, the Creator’s “St. Chroma” video Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Tyler, the Creator decided to surprise the masses with a music video for "St. Chroma." The short clip shows a man in a mask – presumed to be Tyler himself – leading an army of men wearing suits into a shipping container with the word "Chromakopia" superimposed across it. Once everyone is inside, the masked man detonates the container for an explosive ending.

"Calm down, sit still, that's one mill' for each will, top down, big deal, how the f**k he do that? What the f**k I look like? Get the f**k up out his way, I do this where I'm from, on the planet where him stay, 15, cash for that new Ford, I had guap since 19, I popped out like a cha-ching, I think I'm a godd**n fiend," he boastfully whispered on the track as everything unfolded. After its release, Daniel Caesar confirmed that he provided backing vocals and there’s a longer version of the song he’s excited for everyone to hear.

It’s being speculated that Chromakopia could be the name of Tyler's next body of work. Additionally, the video's description is simply the number eight, which might further signify the impending arrival of the Odd Future alum's eighth full-length solo offering.

It's been three years since the Cali artist-producer unveiled CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, a 16-song effort with additional contributions from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Ty Dolla Sign, Brent Faiyaz, 42 Dugg, and more. The DJ Drama-hosted LP was a commercial success that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification. A deluxe edition, titled The Estate Sale, was released in 2023 with eight cuts and collaborations alongside YG, ASAP Rocky, and Vince Staples.