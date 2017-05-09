Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Valerie Macon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem, G-Eazy, and Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In July, it was revealed that Eminem would be the first headliner for 2024's MDLBEAST Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, taking place Dec. 12-14. On Sept. 18, a full lineup was revealed for the Middle Eastern extravaganza that now boasts G-Eazy, Tyler, the Creator, Tems, Akon, JID, Latto, Russ, and many more.

"Soundstorm gears up for what promises to be an unparalleled event, not only celebrating music but also offering a platform for cultural exchange and creative inspiration," read an official press release. "Attendees will be immersed in an atmosphere where global sounds meet local flair, creating a festival experience unlike any other!"

In addition to Soundstorm, MDLBEAST – the promoter behind the massive event – will also host XP Music Futures, a three-day music conference held annually. This gathering will consist of "fireside chats, keynotes, panel discussions, fishbowls, and workshops designed around growing the music scene and industry within the [Middle East and North Africa] region," per the platform website. Previous attendees included Don Cannon, DJ Khaled, Cosmicat, and Fat Joe.

As REVOLT previously reported, Tyler, the Creator, who previously toured with Eminem as part of Odd Future, spoke on past critiques that he made about the Detroit legend during a sit-down with Maverick Carter. "I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that," he admitted. "Thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff, and him getting off drugs, and being clean, and getting to a point in his life that that’s behind him, and me implying that [the music was wack], he probably felt like I was attacking him. I was just like, ‘I don’t like the music.’ He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him."

Tyler continued, “I feel so bad about saying that stuff because my perspective was so limited. And I love him, that dude taught me how to rap. I learned how to put words together in rhythm because of some of the Eminem stuff I was hearing, and storytelling, and things like that... If I ever see him, I wanna tell him that in person."