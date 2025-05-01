Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Oct. 24), Tyler, the Creator announced "Chromakopia: The World Tour," which will cover North America, Europe, and Australia in 2024. The run will support his upcoming album, Chromakopia, which is set for an October release. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas will provide additional support.

Prior to the tour, fans can catch Tyler at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which will boast the likes of Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, André 3000, and a wealth of other acts. That event takes place at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium Nov. 16 and 17.

As REVOLT previously reported, Tyler preempted Chromakopia with a short visual for "St. Chroma." He then shared the album's official artwork and release date on social media, complete with a hairstyle and mask that gave fans an idea of the project's concept.

Check out the full schedule for Tyler's “Chromakopia: The World Tour” below.

Nov. 16-17: Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium (Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival)

Feb. 4, 2025: Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 6, 2025: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Feb. 8, 2025: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Feb. 11, 2025: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Feb. 14, 2025: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17, 2025: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 20, 2025: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 23, 2025: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Feb. 24, 2025: Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Feb. 26, 2025: Portland, OR - Moda Center

Feb. 28, 2025: Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

Mar. 2, 2025: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mar. 5, 2025: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mar. 7, 2025: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mar. 9, 2025: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Mar. 12, 2025: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Mar. 15, 2025: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Mar. 17, 2025: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Mar. 19, 2025: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Mar. 21, 2025: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Mar. 22, 2025: Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Mar. 24, 2025: Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Mar. 26, 2025: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Mar. 28, 2025: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Mar. 29, 2025: Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Apr. 1, 2025: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Apr. 25, 2025: Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Apr. 27, 2025: Paris, France - Accor Arena

Apr. 30, 2025: Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

May 1, 2025: Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

May 2, 2025: Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May 4, 2025: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

May 6, 2025: Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

May 7, 2025: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May 9, 2025: Prague, Czechia - O2 Arena

May 10, 2025: Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

May 12, 2025: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

May 14, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 17, 2025: Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham

May 19, 2025: London, England - The O2

May 21, 2025: London, England - The O2

May 24, 2025: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

May 27, 2025: Manchester, England - Co-op Live

May 30, 2025: Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

June 27, 2025: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

June 28, 2025: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 30, 2025: Chicago, IL - United Center

July 3, 2025: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 5, 2025: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 8, 2025: Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 11, 2025: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

July 12, 2025: Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

July 14, 2025: Manhattan, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 17, 2025: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 22, 2025: Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

July 24, 2025: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

July 27, 2025: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Aug. 18, 2025: Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

Aug. 22, 2025: Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Aug. 23, 2025: Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Aug. 26, 2025: Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Aug. 27, 2025: Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Aug. 30, 2025: Boondall, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sept. 4, 2025: Perth, Australia - RAC Arena