On Thursday (Oct. 24), Tyler, the Creator announced "Chromakopia: The World Tour," which will cover North America, Europe, and Australia in 2024. The run will support his upcoming album, Chromakopia, which is set for an October release. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas will provide additional support.
Prior to the tour, fans can catch Tyler at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which will boast the likes of Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, André 3000, and a wealth of other acts. That event takes place at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium Nov. 16 and 17.
As REVOLT previously reported, Tyler preempted Chromakopia with a short visual for "St. Chroma." He then shared the album's official artwork and release date on social media, complete with a hairstyle and mask that gave fans an idea of the project's concept.
Check out the full schedule for Tyler's “Chromakopia: The World Tour” below.
Nov. 16-17: Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium (Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival)
Feb. 4, 2025: Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Feb. 6, 2025: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Feb. 8, 2025: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Feb. 11, 2025: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Feb. 14, 2025: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 17, 2025: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 20, 2025: Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 23, 2025: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Feb. 24, 2025: Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Feb. 26, 2025: Portland, OR - Moda Center
Feb. 28, 2025: Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
Mar. 2, 2025: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mar. 5, 2025: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mar. 7, 2025: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mar. 9, 2025: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Mar. 12, 2025: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Mar. 15, 2025: Austin, TX - Moody Center
Mar. 17, 2025: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Mar. 19, 2025: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Mar. 21, 2025: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Mar. 22, 2025: Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Mar. 24, 2025: Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Mar. 26, 2025: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Mar. 28, 2025: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Mar. 29, 2025: Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Apr. 1, 2025: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
Apr. 25, 2025: Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Apr. 27, 2025: Paris, France - Accor Arena
Apr. 30, 2025: Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
May 1, 2025: Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
May 2, 2025: Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May 4, 2025: Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
May 6, 2025: Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
May 7, 2025: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
May 9, 2025: Prague, Czechia - O2 Arena
May 10, 2025: Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
May 12, 2025: Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
May 14, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 17, 2025: Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham
May 19, 2025: London, England - The O2
May 21, 2025: London, England - The O2
May 24, 2025: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
May 27, 2025: Manchester, England - Co-op Live
May 30, 2025: Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
June 27, 2025: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
June 28, 2025: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 30, 2025: Chicago, IL - United Center
July 3, 2025: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 5, 2025: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
July 8, 2025: Boston, MA - TD Garden
July 11, 2025: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
July 12, 2025: Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
July 14, 2025: Manhattan, NY - Madison Square Garden
July 17, 2025: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 22, 2025: Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
July 24, 2025: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
July 27, 2025: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Aug. 18, 2025: Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
Aug. 22, 2025: Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Aug. 23, 2025: Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Aug. 26, 2025: Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Aug. 27, 2025: Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Aug. 30, 2025: Boondall, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sept. 4, 2025: Perth, Australia - RAC Arena