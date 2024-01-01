Image Image Credit Screenshot from Tyler, the Creator’s “NOID” video Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The rollout for Tyler, the Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA is in full swing. On Monday (Oct. 21), he unveiled a visual for “NOID” (short for paranoid), which showed him rocking the same mask and hairstyle from his “St. Chroma” clip. Viewers could also catch a cameo from actress Ayo Edebiri, whose distressed appearance added to the video’s dystopian vibes.

The genre-bending cut sampled Zambian musician Paul Ngozi and was mainly focused on Tyler's issues with fame. “I can't even buy a home in private, home invaders got my brothers dyin’, notice every car that's drivin’ by, I think my neighbors want me dead, I got a cannon underneath the bed, triple checkin’ if I locked the door, I know every creak that's in the floor,” he rapped.

Not long after unveiling CHROMAKOPIA's album artwork and release date, the Cali artist-producer announced the lineup for the popular Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which takes place in November. On Friday (Oct. 18), he took a creative approach by sharing a crossword puzzle on social media. Upon solving the puzzle, fans were able to confirm the likes of Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, André 3000, Sampha, Sexyy Red, Denzel Curry, Doechii, ScHoolboy Q, KAYTRANADA, and notable Odd Future alumni.

In a recent interview with Maverick Carter, Tyler expressed strong feelings on the current state of music and creativity. “[There are] so many n**gas out right now that aren’t musicians that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records or whatever,” he stated. “And these n**gas publicly will be like, ‘I don’t give a f**k about music. I just do this s**t for money.’ When every publication is like, ‘H**l yeah, let’s put that out,’ man... Now you're taking up space for n**gas like me. You’re taking up space for people who really care about this art form. I don’t like that.”